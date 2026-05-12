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WKN: A2DX79 | ISIN: SE0010219626 | Ticker-Symbol: 26S
Frankfurt
12.05.26 | 09:10
0,484 Euro
-4,35 % -0,022
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZAGEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZAGEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 15:30 Uhr
42 Leser
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SenzaGen AB: Report from AGM of SenzaGen AB on 12 May 2026

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SenzaGen held on today's date, 12 May 2026 in Lund, resolved to pass all proposals presented by the board and shareholders.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet
The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2025.

Appropriation of earnings
The AGM resolved that no dividend be paid to shareholders and that the earnings at the disposal of the AGM be carried forward.

Discharge from liability
The AGM discharged the board directors and CEO from liability for the 2025 financial year.

Election of directors and auditors and their fees
The AGM resolved that the board shall consist of five directors and no alternates. Carl Borrebaeck, Ian Kimber, Ann-Christin Malmborg Hager, Paula Zeilon and Paul Yianni were re-elected as directors. Carl Borrebaeck was also re-elected as board chairman. Authorized Public Accountant Mats-Åke Andersson was re-elected as auditor, with Authorized Public Accountant Martin Gustafsson as deputy auditor.

The AGM resolved to set directors' fees at SEK 1,200,000 in total, with SEK 200,000 for each non-employee director and SEK 400,000 for the board chairman. Auditor's fees shall be payable on the basis of approved invoices.

Remuneration policies for senior executives
The AGM resolved, as proposed by the board, to adopt remuneration policies for senior executives.

Authorization for the board to resolve to issue new shares
The AGM resolved, as proposed by the board, to authorize the board, for the period until the next AGM, with the shareholders' preemptive rights waived, on one or more occasions, to decide to issue new shares, stock options or convertibles. The total number of shares that may be issued or, if convertibles or stock options are issued, added following conversion or exercise of rights under the authorization is limited to 20 percent of the number of shares outstanding on the date of the notice of the AGM. As a result, the maximum number of shares that may be issued is 8,127,012 and the Company's share capital may be increased by a maximum of SEK 406,350.60.

The purpose of the authorization is to enable the board to raise working capital for the Company, and/or bring in new owners of strategic significance to the Company, and/or acquire other companies or businesses.

For detailed rules regarding the resolution passed at the AGM, please see the AGM notice available at the Company's website, www.senzagen.com.

Contacts

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB
Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications
Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

About us

SenzaGen is a fast-growing company in the field of non-animal chemical safety testing. Through ground-breaking innovations that better reflect human biology, the company works toward its vision of advancing and protecting human health while replacing the use of animals in testing. With GLP-certified laboratories in Sweden and Italy, SenzaGen is driving the shift toward safer and more ethically sustainable testing practices. At the center of the offering is the company's unique GARD® platform, which combines genomics and machine learning to deliver highly reliable decision-support data for assessing skin and respiratory sensitization. SenzaGen's strategy combines commercial focus, regulatory progress, and innovation to support long-term profitable growth. SenzaGen is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Italy and the United States. For more information, visit www.senzagen.com.

SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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