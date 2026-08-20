Viva Wine Group AB: Q2 2026: Acquisition-driven growth in the quarter

April - June 2026

• Net sales increased by 21.2% to SEK 1,623 (1,339) million. The increase compared with the previous year is mainly explained by the acquisitions of Delta Wines and Alpha Brands. The Group's organic growth amounted to -3.7 (1.0)% during the quarter.

• Adjusted EBITA increased to SEK 108 (102) million. The adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 6.7 (7.6)%.

• Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 51 (22) million.

• Operating profit was SEK 79 (79) million. The operating margin amounted to 4.8 (5.9)%.

• Earnings per share were SEK 0.45 (0.50).

January - June 2026

• Net sales increased by 33.1% to SEK 2,974 (2,234) million. The increase compared with the previous year is mainly attributable to the acquisitions of Delta Wines and Alpha Brands. The Group's organic growth amounted to -1.4 (0.1)% during the period.

• Adjusted EBITA increased to SEK 183 (153) million. The adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 6.2 (6.8)%.

• Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 76 (6) million.

• Operating profit increased to SEK 128 (109) million. The operating margin amounted to 4.3 (4.9)%.

• Earnings per share were SEK 0.74 (0.74).



Significant events during the period

• On 29 June, a bid consortium comprising Emil Sallnäs, Björn Wittmark and John Wistedt, through Riesling Ventures AB (the "Offeror"), announced a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Viva Wine Group AB to tender all their shares in the Company to the Offeror at a price of SEK 38.5 in cash per share (the "Offer"). The independent bid committee of Viva Wine Group AB unanimously recommends that the shareholders of the company accept the Offer.

• On 29 June the financial performance for the period April-May 2026 was announced in connection with the public takeover offer.

• A dividend of SEK 1.60 per share split into two payment dates was resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 22 May. The first payment was made on 29 May and the second payment is scheduled for November.

• In February, Viva Wine Group acquired a majority stake in the Norwegian company Alpha Brands AS.

• In January, Linn Gäfvert, Viva Wine Group's CFO, was appointed Deputy CEO.

Significant events after the period

• On 3 August, Viva Wine Group announced that it has received a letter of claim from Aglaja AB related to the acquisition of shares in the subsidiary Giertz Vinimport AB in 2019. On 14 August the Company announced that it no longer asserts any claim against the Company and no financial compensation or other consideration has been provided.

Emil Sallnäs, CEO comments:

Acquisition-driven growth in a challenging market

The quarter's growth was driven by the latest acquisitions, Delta Wines and Alpha Brands, both of which continued to perform well. Sales during the quarter were partly negatively affected by the timing of Easter, as well as by the geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty following the war in the Middle East, which has contributed to a weakening of consumer sentiment. Despite this, we maintained our strong position within B2B, grew our customer base in B2C and delivered strong operating cash flow.

B2B - CONTINUED STRONG POSITION IN THE NORDICS AND POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT FOR DELTA WINES

Growth in B2B was driven by recent acquisitions.

The fact that most of this year's Easter sales fell in the first quarter, compared to the second quarter last year, had a somewhat negative effect on the comparability between the quarters.

The gross margin in B2B was stronger than in the same quarter of the previous year, despite increased freight costs and the inclusion of Delta Wines. Primarily, positive currency effects, but also price adjustments, contributed to the strengthened margin.

Our market share in the Nordic monopoly markets remained stable at a high level compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This confirms our position as market leader and shows that our business model remains solid even in a challenging market.

Our European B2B business developed in line with expectations. In June, the first month where Delta Wines is measured against a full comparison period, the company contributed positively to organic growth.

B2C - OUR CUSTOMER BASE CONTINUES TO GROW

The weak consumer sentiment also affected consumption trends in B2C during the quarter, which led to negative sales growth. We continued to build on the strong customer base we have established over the past year, with the number of active customers increasing during the quarter compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Expanded marketing initiatives also drove an increase in number of orders from both new and existing customers.

We continue to develop our strategic growth initiatives and are actively utilising AI, among other tools, to further strengthen customer relationships and increase the lifetime value per customer.

FINANCIAL POSITION - STRONG OPERATING CASH FLOW

In the quarter, we delivered continued strong operating cash flow. We ended the quarter with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6x, which was in line with our expectations given seasonal variations and the dividend paid.

The latest acquisitions contributed positively to the Group's earnings per share in the quarter.

SUSTAINABILITY - NEW CLIMATE TARGETS DEFINED

The work on establishing our new climate targets has been completed as part of our sustainability efforts. As part of the climate transition plan, the Group has defined emissions reduction targets across all key areas of the value chain. The short-term targets to 2035 entail reductions of 64 percent within our own operations, 47 percent within transport, packaging and production, and 33 percent within viticulture, corresponding to annual reductions of approximately 4-9 percent per area. The long-term targets entail reductions of 72-95 percent across all emissions areas by 2050.

Our companies in all markets are now developing action plans with prioritised initiatives to reduce emissions in line with the Group's targets.

A CHALLENGING MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Market conditions during the quarter were characterised by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty as a result of the war in the Middle East. This has led to a weakening of consumer sentiment and a decline in consumption, resulting in lower sales than expected. We noted a negative impact during the period from increased freight and distribution costs. Weakened consumer sentiment, increased freight and distribution costs and an uncertain currency situation are expected to continue to affect the Group's financial performance.

I remain optimistic about the future, despite a continued uncertain external environment. As a Group, we possess all the prerequisites to continue growing and meet future challenges. We continue to execute our strategy, we have a well-established and decentralised business model, and we are pursuing longterm efforts to optimise the business, all of which are important success factors.

Emil Sallnäs, CEO Viva Wine Group

Stockholm, August 2026

Please see the full report in the attached pdf.

Publication and presentation

Viva Wine Group's interim report for the second quarter of 2026 will be published on 20 August 2026 at 07:00 CET. A video conference with CEO Emil Sallnäs and CFO/Deputy CEO Linn Gäfvert will be held on the same day at 11:00. The video conference can be accessed via the following link: https://financialhearings.com/event/54717. The presentation will also be available at https://www.vivagroup.se/investors/.

For more information, please contact:

Linn Gäfvert, CFO/Deputy CEO, linn.gafvert@vivagroup.se, +46 (0)73-086 89 90

About Viva Wine Group AB

Viva Wine Group AB (publ) is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VIVA). More information at www.vivagroup.se.

This information is information that Viva Wine Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 07:00 CEST.