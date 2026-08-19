White Pearl Technology Group AB: White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) carries out an issue in kind as part of the consideration for the public takeover offer for all shares in Aixia Group AB (publ)

The board of directors of White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG") has today 19 August 2026 resolved to carry out an issue in kind as part of the consideration in the public takeover offer for all shares in Aixia Group AB (publ) ("Aixia"). The Offer was completed on 10 August 2026.

On 1 June 2026, WPTG made a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Aixia (the "Offer"). Under the Offer, the shareholders in Aixia were offered 5.33 newly issued shares in WPTG together with SEK 10.00 in cash for each share in Aixia. The Offer was completed on 10 August 2026. In order to settle the share consideration, WPTG's board of directors has, pursuant to the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 3 June 2026, resolved to carry out an issue in kind of a total of 8,100,198 Class B shares at a subscription price of SEK 18.11 per share.

Payment for the newly issued shares is made by way of contribution in kind consisting of shares in Aixia. The subscription price is based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of WPTG's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the 15 trading days preceding the announcement of the Offer on 1 June 2026. The contribution in kind consists of a total of 1,519,737 shares in Aixia, of which 100,000 are Class A shares and 1,419,737 are Class B shares, corresponding to all shares tendered in the Offer. The valuation of the contribution in kind has been based on the closing price on Spotlight Stock Market on 29 May 2026. The board of directors considers that the contribution in kind has not been valued at a higher amount than its fair value and that the contribution in kind is of such a nature that it will benefit the Company's operations. The board of directors' report pursuant to Chapter 13, Section 7 of the Swedish Companies Act is available at the Company's address.

Through the issue in kind, WPTG's share capital increases by approximately SEK 178,204, from SEK 688,577 to approximately SEK 866,781, and the number of shares increases by 8,100,198 shares, from the registered 31,299,016 to 39,399,214 shares. The number of Class B shares increases by 8,100,198, from the registered 31,274,127 to 39,374,325 Class B shares. The number of Class A shares remains unchanged at 24,889. The total number of votes increases from 31,523,017 to 39,623,215. The issue in kind results in a dilution of approximately 20.56 per cent of the total number of shares and approximately 20.44 per cent of the total number of votes, calculated based on the number of shares and votes that are registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office at the time of the resolution on the issue in kind.

For more information, please contact:



Oscar Carling, White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ)

+46 73 502 70 04

oscar.carling@whitepearltech.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, e-mail: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global IT company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in more than 20 countries and a team of approximately 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age through services ranging from ICT and systems integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq Growth Market (WPTGB) in Stockholm and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the United States.