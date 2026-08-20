White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG publishes its Interim Report Q2 2026

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG", the "Group" or the "Company") publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2026/H1 2026). The report is now available to read in the attached document and on the Company's website.

Financial Highlights

Metric Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YoY H1 2026 H1 2025 FY 2025 Revenue 160.0 133.7 19.7% 303.8 232.6 510.5 EBITDA 30.1 21.3 41.6% 53.6 37.1 86.1 EBITDA Margin 18.8% 15.9% - 17.6% 16.0% 16.9% EBIT 29.4 21.2 38.6% 52.5 37.0 85.9 Net Profit After Tax 27.4 22.1 23.8% 47.8 36.7 65.9 Earnings per share (SEK) 0.91 0.8 9.6% 1.6 1.4 2.4 Diluted EPS (SEK) 0.88 0.8 6.0% 1.54 1.4 2.4

Note: All amounts in SEK.

Revenue mix by line of business

Segment FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 Q1 2026 H1 2026 IT Services - project & consulting 42% 35% 28% 30% 26% Managed & Recurring Services 39% 40% 39% 37% 40% Software, Platforms & IP 13% 16% 19% 20% 22% Talent & Process Services 6% 9% 14% 13% 12% Group total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

Segment shares of Group revenue.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

This information is information that White Pearl Technology Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 09:40 CEST.