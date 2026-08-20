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WKN: A3EGPX | ISIN: SE0020203271 | Ticker-Symbol:
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WHITE PEARL TECHNOLOGY GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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WHITE PEARL TECHNOLOGY GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 09:40 Uhr
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White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG publishes its Interim Report Q2 2026

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG", the "Group" or the "Company") publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2026/H1 2026). The report is now available to read in the attached document and on the Company's website.

Financial Highlights

MetricQ2 2026Q2 2025YoYH1 2026H1 2025FY 2025
Revenue160.0133.719.7%303.8232.6510.5
EBITDA30.121.341.6%53.637.186.1
EBITDA Margin18.8%15.9%-17.6%16.0%16.9%
EBIT29.421.238.6%52.537.085.9
Net Profit After Tax27.422.123.8%47.836.765.9
Earnings per share (SEK)0.910.89.6%1.61.42.4
Diluted EPS (SEK)0.880.86.0%1.541.42.4

Note: All amounts in SEK.

Revenue mix by line of business

SegmentFY 2023FY 2024FY 2025Q1 2026H1 2026
IT Services - project & consulting42%35%28%30%26%
Managed & Recurring Services39%40%39%37%40%
Software, Platforms & IP13%16%19%20%22%
Talent & Process Services6%9%14%13%12%
Group total100%100%100%100%100%

Segment shares of Group revenue.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

This information is information that White Pearl Technology Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 09:40 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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