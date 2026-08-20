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WKN: A3DHX9 | ISIN: DK0061802139 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AJ0
Tradegate
20.08.26 | 11:31
29,560 Euro
-0,94 % -0,280
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALK-ABELLO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALK-ABELLO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,52029,66011:35
29,58029,60011:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 07:36 Uhr
51 Leser
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ALK Abello: ALK appoints Jacob Glenting as head of Global R&D

ALK announces the appointment of Jacob Glenting as new Executive Vice President (EVP) and head of Global R&D, effective 1 September 2026. This position has been vacant since February 2026. Jacob Glenting is currently EVP, Corporate, Portfolio & Product Strategy (CPPS) and has been a member of the Executive Leadership Team since 2024. Prior to this, he headed up ALK's commercial operations in international markets.

With more than 25 years of pharmaceutical, business development, and research experience, a PhD in vaccine development and immunology, and a Master's degree in Biochemistry, Jacob Glenting brings a combination of scientific expertise and commercial acumen. This background makes him well suited to advance ALK's R&D efforts according to the Allergy+ strategy by balancing innovation to support core-business growth with expansion into adjacent allergy therapy areas via internal pipeline activities, partnerships, and business development & licensing.

Since joining ALK in 2007, Jacob Glenting has worked at the interface between commercial and science. He has played a key role in several of ALK's strategic developments, including the partnerships with Torii (now Shionogi) in Japan, Abbott in Southeast Asia, GenSci in China, and the licensing agreement for neffy with ARS. He has also been deeply involved in ALK's paediatric expansion, corporate strategy, business development, and the therapeutic area setup.

President & CEO Peter Halling said: "Jacob brings significant contributions to ALK and has been instrumental in our strategic partnerships. His scientific background combined with his strong experience in ALK and ability to connect our R&D and commercial strategy, makes him uniquely qualified to drive our innovation strategy. I am confident that he will be able to continue to grow ALK's pipeline, strengthen our therapeutic areas, and expand our business through partnerships."

Jacob Glenting said: "Throughout my career, I have been deeply committed to allergy and ALK, and I'm honoured to take on the role of leading the R&D organisation. The company has a strong scientific heritage and a pipeline with real potential to address significant unmet medical needs. My focus will be on advancing ALK's pipeline with scientific rigour and discipline while also drawing on our partners' knowledge and capabilities. I look forward to working with the talented teams across the organisation and with our partners to ensure that our innovation ultimately delivers benefits to patients and prescribers."

Following the appointment, ALK's Executive Leadership Team consists of:

  • Peter Halling, President & CEO
  • Claus Steensen Sølje, EVP & CFO
  • Jacob Glenting, EVP, Global R&D
  • Christian G. Houghton, EVP, Product Supply
  • Flora Beiche-Scholz, EVP, Commercial Operations Europe
  • Edward Jordan, EVP, Commercial Operations North America
  • Lika Thiesen, EVP, Global People & Organisation
  • Jan Engel, SVP, Global Quality

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy. ALK's activities cover the entire value chain of developing, sourcing, producing, and marketing a diversified portfolio of products for diagnosing and treating respiratory allergies and severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in both children and adults. Headquartered in Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Nasdaq: ALK B). Visit us at www.alk.net-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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