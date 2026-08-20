Infobahn, TNL Mediagene's wholly owned Japanese subsidiary, has begun offering enterprise clients in Japan an organizational design and human capital development service delivered on Miro's AI-powered visual workspace

The service applies Infobahn's design methods - including design thinking, service design, vision design, and prototyping - within Miro-powered workspace supporting MCP integration, multi-modal functions, and real-time collaboration

The launch follows the partnership between Infobahn and Miro announced in July 2026, and supports TNL Mediagene's strategy to expand AI-powered services within its digital studio business

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Infobahn, has begun delivering an enterprise organizational design and human capital development service to clients in Japan, built on Miro's AI-powered visual workspace.





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The service follows the partnership between Infobahn and Miro announced in July 2026. It applies Infobahn's cultivated design methods - including design thinking, service design, vision design, insight exploration, value structuring, and prototyping to verification and improvement - to Miro's AI-driven workspace, which features capabilities such as MCP* integration, multi-modal functions, real-time collaboration, and consensus-building spaces. Infobahn is a Japan-based digital studio under the Company's umbrella. With over 28 years of business operations spanning communication design and innovation design, it serves leading Japanese companies and multinational corporations as clients.

Following the previous partnership announcement with Miro, this expansion focuses on translating the collaboration into repeatable enterprise engagements that can be deployed across organizational design, talent development, and AI-enabled workflow transformation. The service is designed to help enterprise clients strengthen cross-functional alignment and accelerate practical decision-making. The Company's digital studio business is a strategic focus area and, as reported in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2025, represented its largest revenue segment. The Company began offering AI-powered services within this business in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

"Enterprise transformation requires more than merely introducing generative AI tools into existing processes. It requires organizations to reconsider how teams collaborate, make decisions, develop talent, and translate strategy into execution," said Motoko Imada, Chief Executive Officer of TNL Mediagene. "By combining our established design expertise with AI-enabled visual collaboration, we intend to help our enterprise clients in Japan modernize their organizational workflows while maintaining a strong focus on practical implementation and measurable business outcomes."

"This initiative is a direct extension of the strategic direction we outlined for FY2026: increasing our focus on higher-value digital studio business and developing AI-powered offerings that complement our existing capabilities," said Joey Chung, President of TNL Mediagene. "By building on the experience within Infobahn and making those capabilities scalable, we aim to deepen enterprise client relationships in Japan."

* MCP (Model Context Protocol): A common standard for connecting AI with external tools and data. This mechanism eliminates the need to develop solutions for each individual system and enables AI to integrate securely and flexibly with various external services.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

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Source: TNL Mediagene