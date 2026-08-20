Stemtech Corporation Appoints Alejandro Carrillio President, Latin Markets

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NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Stemtech Corporation (OTCID:STEK), the global leader and pioneer in stem cell nutrition (stemceutical) products, today announced the appointment of Alejandro Carrillo to President, Latin Markets. Carrillo most recently served as Vice President of Global Sales, and his appointment reflects the company's continued investment in the leadership driving its strongest-performing market segment.

Carrillo joined Stemtech as General Manager of Stemtech Mexico in 2015, where he built the market up into what has become the company's largest and most consistently productive market segment. His success in Mexico led to an expanded role overseeing global sales performance, during which he applied the same field-tested strategies to markets across the company's international footprint. In his new role, Carrillo will have direct oversight of strategy, distributor development, sales and marketing and growth execution across Stemtech's Latin American markets.

"Alejandro has done exactly what we hoped a great market leader would do - he took Mexico to become our anchor market, and then he helped bring that same discipline to our global sales organization," said Charles S. Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech Corporation. "Appointing him to President, Latin Markets is a natural next step, and it puts this important region in the hands of the person who helped build it."

"Latin America, including the significant Hispanic population in the United States, has been the heartbeat of this company's growth, and Alejandro is the reason for that," said John W. Meyer, President and COO of Stemtech Corporation. "This appointment isn't just a recognition of what he's already accomplished - it's a commitment to giving him the mandate to do even more across this key market segment."

Carrillo's appointment is effective immediately. He will continue to be based in Guadalajara, Mexico.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation is a publicly traded wellness company specializing in stemceuticals - all-natural, plant-based nutritional solutions designed to support the body's natural regenerative processes. Founded in 2018, following the acquisition of the operations from Stemtech International, Inc., (established in 2005), the company has a long history of innovation in stem cell nutrition and wellness science.

From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. As THE Pioneer in stem cell nutrition-spanning nutritional, oral care, skin care and, more recently, pet health products-Stemtech is well positioned to grow within the global wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (supports the body's natural regenerative signaling pathways), StemFlo Advanced (supports circulation and normal cellular communication and tissue support processes), MigraStem (supporting healthy aging and long-term vitality), and OraStem Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One Shield: HOCL - a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting - and its integration with the Cellect One Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech introduced StemPets in June 2025 - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, valued at over $300 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their four-legged furry family members.

For 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey - making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

For Investor Relations Information Contact:

CEO Charles S. Arnold

Email: callcharlesarnold@gmail.com

Phone: +1 336-918-0507

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/stemtech-corporation-appoints-alejandro-carrillio-president-latin-mar-1209532