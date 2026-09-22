Stemtech Corporation: Physician Cites Stemtech as "Cornerstone" Behind His Focus on STEM Cell Medicine

Dr. Zahoorudin, MBBS, M.D., a board-certified diplomate of the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians, (AASCP) USA, credits Stemtech's stem cell nutrition science with launching his career in regenerative medicine.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Stemtech Corporation (OTC PINK:STEK) today announced that Dr. Zahoorudin, a physician and board-certified diplomate of the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians, based in Pakistan, has identified Stemtech's stem cell nutrition science as the cornerstone of his decision to build his medical practice and research around stem cell utilization.

Dr. Zahoorudin, who began studying Stem Cells & Regenerative Medicine in 2008 - years before stem cell science entered mainstream awareness - says it was Stemtech's early research into the body's own stem cell mechanisms that first drew him into the field, well before he pursued his fellowship and board certification.

In the United Kingdom during 2008, Dr. Zahoorudin became deeply interested in a rapidly changing view of cellular biology. That same year, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Osamu Shimomura, Martin Chalfie and Roger Y. Tsien for the discovery and development of Green Fluorescent Protein (GFP), a breakthrough that gave scientists a powerful way to visualize and track biological processes inside living cells. For Dr. Zahoorudin, whose medical education from 1996 to 2001 had emphasized stem cells primarily in the context of blood-cell formation, the emerging ability to observe cell behavior, movement and fate helped open an entirely new way of thinking about regeneration.

It was during this formative period that Dr. Zahoorudin became involved with Stemtech US & UK team and participated in Stemtech scientific seminars across the UK and Europe. He became particularly fascinated by the company's early focus on the body's own stem-cell biology-including the concepts of release, circulation, migration and homing. These ideas led him to explore a much broader question: how might endogenous stem and progenitor cells, together with tissue-resident regenerative cells, contribute to the maintenance and repair of blood vessels, muscle, bone and other organs.

"It was Stemtech who gave us the required knowledge - the product knowledge and the mechanism behind stem cell migration, production, multiplication, and homing - before my fellowship, before my board certification. Because of Stemtech, I am in the stem cell field today." - Dr. Zahoorudin

What seemed highly futuristic to Dr. Zahoorudin in 2008 would become central to his professional journey over the following years. Modern regenerative science has since greatly expanded the understanding of stem and progenitor-cell mobilization, chemotactic homing, tissue-specific stem-cell niches, endothelial progenitor biology and the molecular signals governing tissue repair. Zahoorudin credits his early exposure to Stemtech with encouraging him to pursue these questions long before he obtained his later fellowship and board certification in the field-making the company, in his words, a "cornerstone" of his journey into regenerative medicine.

Dr. Zahoorudin has since built one of Pakistan's most advanced stem cell practices, and is now working to expand the availability of Stemtech's stemceutical products throughout the region as part of that practice.

"Stemtech is the cornerstone of how Dr. Zahoorudin's research started and where it continues to be developed. Very few people understand what stem cell nutrition truly is, and that's why we've concentrated on this for so long." - Charles S. Arnold, Chairman & CEO, Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech leadership said the relationship reflects the company's original mission: providing accessible, science-based nutritional support for the body's own stem cell activity, delivered through a global network of Independent Business Partners (IBPs) and, increasingly, medical practitioners.

"This is extraordinary progress, and it reflects exactly the kind of medical doctor validation our science was built for." - John W. Meyer, President & COO, Stemtech Corporation

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation is a publicly traded wellness company specializing in stemceuticals - all-natural, plant-based nutritional solutions designed to support the body's natural regenerative processes. Founded in 2018, following the acquisition of the operations from Stemtech International, Inc., (established in 2005), the company has a long history of innovation in stem cell nutrition and wellness science.

From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. As THE Pioneer in stem cell nutrition-spanning nutritional, skin care and, more recently, pet health products-Stemtech is well positioned to grow within the global wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (supports the body's natural regenerative signaling pathways), StemFlo Advanced (supports circulation and normal cellular communication and tissue support processes), MigraStem (supporting healthy aging and long-term vitality), and demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech introduced StemPets in June 2025 - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, valued at over $300 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their four-legged furry family members.

For 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

For Investor Relations Information Contact:

CEO Charles S. Arnold

Email: callcharlesarnold@gmail.com

Phone: +1 336-918-0507

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/physician-cites-stemtech-as-%22cornerstone%22-behind-his-focus-on-ste-1225214