Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise-grade, AI-driven infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Shone Anstey, will participate in two panel discussions at Bitcoin Asia 2026 in Hong Kong, including his first appearance on the conference's Nakamoto Stage.

Mr. Anstey will join industry leaders to discuss the evolving stablecoin economy and how institutional investors can generate yield from their Bitcoin holdings.

Speaking Schedule:

Panel Discussion - Demystifying the Stablecoin Economy

Stage: BFC Stage

Date: August 27, 2026

Time: 10:30 AM - 10:51 AM HKT

Speakers: Shone Anstey (LQWD Technologies Corp.), Moses Lee (Anchorage Digital), Meridith Perry (Paystand)

Moderator: Tyler Evans (UTXO Management)

Panel Discussion - How Institutional Investors Generate Yield Using Bitcoin Holdings

Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Date: August 28, 2026

Time: 2:45 PM - 3:15 PM HKT

Speakers: Shone Anstey (LQWD Technologies Corp.), Tyler Evans (UTXO Management), Dylan LeClair (Metaplanet)

Moderator: Danny Knowles (What Bitcoin Did)

Bitcoin Asia 2026 in Hong Kong brings together leading companies, developers, investors and institutional participants from across the global Bitcoin ecosystem to discuss the continued development and adoption of Bitcoin.

LQWD's participation comes as the Company continues to advance its position within the Bitcoin ecosystem through its Bitcoin treasury, Lightning Network infrastructure, liquidity services and AI-driven technology, with a focus on supporting the continued growth of transactions across the Lightning Network.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

As a publicly-traded company, LQWD offers investor exposure to Bitcoin's long-term appreciation and the rise of a machine-driven economy powered by Lightning Network. We are redefining Bitcoin as a global, monetizable network and accelerating its evolution into a real-time payment layer for the internet.

Backed by a Bitcoin treasury deployed as productive network capital and enterprise-grade AI-driven Lightning infrastructure, LQWD is at the forefront of autonomous, real-time machine-to-machine commerce at mass scale.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company has approximately 31.9 million shares outstanding and 42.7 million shares fully diluted and maintains a solid balance sheet with ~267 unencumbered Bitcoin with no outstanding debt, convertible bonds, or debentures.

The Company's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol LQWD and on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

For more information, please visit LQWD's website and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310591

Source: LQWD Technologies Corp.