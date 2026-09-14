Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise-grade, AI-driven infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to amend the term of 1,666,667 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement announced on September 12, 2025.

Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.00 per share and, absent the proposed amendment, is set to expire on September 24, 2026, being 12 months following the closing of the private placement.

Subject to the acceptance of the TSXV, the Company intends to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from September 24, 2026, to September 24, 2028. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged at C$2.00 per common share for each year of the extended term. All other terms of the Warrants remain the same, including if the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSXV is equal to or greater than C$2.50 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving written notice that the warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 10 days from the date notice is provided by the Company to the warrant holder.

Approximately 1.2% of the Warrants are held by insiders of the Company, and none of the Warrants have been exercised to date.

This release is made pursuant to Section 3.1(f) of Policy 4.1 - Private Placements of the TSXV, which requires disclosure of an application to amend the terms of previously issued warrants.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

As a publicly-traded company, LQWD offers investor exposure to Bitcoin's long-term appreciation and the rise of a machine-driven economy powered by Lightning Network. We are redefining Bitcoin as a global, monetizable network and accelerating its evolution into a real-time payment layer for the internet.

Backed by a Bitcoin treasury deployed as productive network capital and enterprise-grade AI-driven Lightning infrastructure, LQWD is at the forefront of autonomous, real-time machine-to-machine commerce at mass scale.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company has approximately 31.9 million shares outstanding and 42.7 million shares fully diluted and maintains a solid balance sheet with ~267 unencumbered Bitcoin with no outstanding debt, convertible bonds, or debentures.

The Company's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol LQWD and on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposed amendment of the term of the Warrants and the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In particular, there is no assurance that the Exchange will accept the Company's application to amend the term of the Warrants on the terms proposed, or at all. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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