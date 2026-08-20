In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) - up 120% at $6.57 Wetour Robotics Limited (WETO) - up 46% at $30.40 Webull Corporation (BULL) - up 12% at $9.69 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) - up 11% at $5.03 Niki BioSolutions, Inc. (NIKI) - up 10% at $8.95 Strategy Inc (MSTR) - up 9% at $113.45 NFT Limited (MI) - up 9% at $7.49 AIAI Holdings Corporation (AIAI) - up 8% at $5.64 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) - up 6% at $27.68 DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) - up 6% at $3.63

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) - down 31% at $7.92 Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (RDAC) - down 25% at $6.60 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) - down 23% at $43.27 ZeroStack Corp. (ZSTK) - down 18% at $4.07 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII (HVII) - down 14% at $9.02 Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) - down 13% at $5.00 Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) - down 10% at $26.16 rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (RYOJ) - down 10% at $4.16 NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) - down 9% at $38.00 Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) - down 5% at $6.80

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:55 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX