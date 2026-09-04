In the Green - Premarket Gainers

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) - up 26% at $12.57 Wetour Robotics Limited (WETO) - up 23% at $3.96 Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) - up 18% at $10.70 Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - up 16% at $4.25 Niki BioSolutions, Inc. (NIKI) - up 15% at $7.50 Samsara Inc. (IOT) - up 13% at $43.80 Planet Labs PBC (PL) - up 12% at $20.60 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) - up 12% at $13.75 Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) - up 10% at $2.47 Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) - up 9% at $6.80

In the Red - Premarket Losers

eGain Corporation (EGAN) - down 23% at $5.49 lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) - down 21% at $96.77 Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) - down 17% at $30.38 Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) - down 15% at $172.40 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) - down 12% at $986.68 Asana, Inc. (ASAN) - down 12% at $8.93 Equifax Inc. (EFX) - down 11% at $169.18 TransUnion (TRU) - down 11% at $76.00 UiPath, Inc. (PATH) - down 9% at $16.57 Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - down 9% at $6.81

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX