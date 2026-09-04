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WKN: A0MXBY | ISIN: US5500211090 | Ticker-Symbol: 33L
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 16:37
85,90 Euro
-18,03 % -18,90
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,6086,7016:43
86,6086,7016:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS INC13,970+39,56 %
EGAIN CORPORATION4,000-34,96 %
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC85,90-18,03 %
WETOUR ROBOTICS LIMITED2,600-19,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.