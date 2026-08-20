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WKN: A2QFVQ | ISIN: DK0061408580 | Ticker-Symbol: D9D
Frankfurt
20.08.26 | 15:25
0,608 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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DATAPROCES GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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DATAPROCES GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 16:45 Uhr
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Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces Group A/S: Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of Dataproces Group A/S

20.8.2026 16:43:56 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Decisions of general meeting

Company Announcement No. 14/2026 - Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of Dataproces Group A/S

On Thursday, 20 August 2026 at 4:00 p.m., the Annual General Meeting of Dataproces Group A/S was held, at which the following resolutions were adopted in accordance with the items on the agenda:

1. Election of Chairman of the Meeting
Søren Brinkmann was elected Chairman of the Meeting.

2. The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities during the past year
The General Meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities during the past year.

3. Presentation of the Annual Report for approval
The General Meeting approved the Company's Annual Report for the financial year 2025/26.

4. Resolution on the allocation of profit or coverage of losses in accordance with the approved Annual Report
The General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal not to distribute dividends for the financial year 2025/26 and to carry forward the result for the year.

5. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management
The General Meeting granted discharge to the Company's Board of Directors and Executive Management.

6. Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year
The General Meeting approved the proposed remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year.

7. Election of the Board of Directors
Mikkel Ulstrup, Kim Jakobsen, Morten Mortensen and Per Hansen were re-elected to the Company's Board of Directors.

8. Election of auditor
KPMG Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the Company's auditor.

9. Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to allow the Company to acquire treasury shares
The General Meeting approved the proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to allow the Company to acquire treasury shares.

10. Proposal for a new authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital
The General Meeting approved the proposal for a new authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital.

11. Proposal to extend the Board of Directors' authorisation to issue warrants
The General Meeting approved the proposal to extend the Board of Directors' authorisation to issue warrants.

12. Proposal to amend the Company's Articles of Association
The General Meeting approved the proposal to amend the Company's Articles of Association.

13. Any other business
There were no matters for consideration under any other business.

Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Mikkel Ulstrup as Chairman and Per Hansen as Vice Chairman.

For further information, please contact CEO Kasper Lund Nødgaard.

Contacts

  • John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk
  • Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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