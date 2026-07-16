Dataproces Group A/S: Another German Municipality Selects Dataproces for School Development Planning

16.7.2026 08:13:22 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Investor News

Investor News No. 40/2026: Another German Municipality Selects Dataproces for School Development Planning

Through its strategic partnership with Lexis & Rother Partnerschaftsgesellschaft, Dataproces has entered into an agreement with another German municipality to prepare the municipality's school development plan for the period 2026-2031.

The assignment comprises an update of the municipality's existing school development plan and will provide a data-driven foundation for the long-term planning of the municipality's school system. The work will include, among other things, analyses of projected student population trends and the municipality's future school capacity requirements.

The agreement represents another tangible sale resulting from Dataproces' strategic partnership with and acquisition of activities from Lexis & Rother. As part of the partnership, Dataproces is responsible for delivering future assignments within school development, early childhood education and care, and capacity planning, while Lexis & Rother contributes its professional expertise, experience, and strong relationships within the German municipal market.

The new agreement supports Dataproces' strategy of building a stronger advisory and software business in Germany. While the advisory assignments generate revenue and establish new customer relationships in their own right, they also provide Dataproces with a deeper understanding of the needs of German municipalities. Over time, these insights are expected to support the development and sale of scalable software solutions within areas such as forecasting and capacity planning.

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO of Dataproces, comments:

"It is very encouraging that our partnership with Lexis & Rother has already resulted in yet another concrete assignment within a short period of time. The agreement demonstrates that the partnership has strengthened our professional capabilities while also providing access to new customer relationships in the German municipal market. The advisory assignments are an attractive business in their own right, but they also provide us with the market knowledge and access that can, over time, form the foundation for the sale of our software solutions."

The agreement does not change Dataproces' previously announced guidance for the 2026/27 financial year.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!