Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces wins first German advisory assignment through partnership with Lexis & Rother

15.7.2026 08:16:11 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Investor News

Investor News No. 39/2026: Dataproces wins first German advisory assignment through partnership with Lexis & Rother

Dataproces has entered into an agreement with a new German municipality to deliver a comprehensive school development plan. The municipality was introduced to Dataproces through the Company's strategic partnership with Lexis & Rother Partnerschaftsgesellschaft.

The assignment includes, among other things, student population forecasts, analyses of school capacity and facilities, as well as assessments of the municipality's future need for school places and physical infrastructure. Based on these analyses, Dataproces will prepare recommendations for the future organisation and development of the municipality's school system.

The agreement represents the first tangible sale resulting from the strategic partnership and the transfer of activities from Lexis & Rother, which Dataproces announced in June 2026. As part of the partnership, Lexis & Rother refers relevant advisory and software opportunities to Dataproces, while Lexis & Rother's founder, Ulrike Lexis, contributes her extensive experience from the German municipal market.

The assignment supports Dataproces' strategy of establishing a stronger professional and commercial position in the German municipal market. While the advisory services generate revenue in their own right, they also provide Dataproces with access to new municipalities and a deeper understanding of their needs. Over time, this may create opportunities for the sale of Dataproces' software solutions in areas including forecasting, capacity planning and municipal management information.

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Dataproces, comments:

"It is very encouraging that our partnership with Lexis & Rother has already resulted in its first concrete agreement. The assignment fits directly with the capabilities we are building in Germany and at the same time gives us the opportunity to establish a relationship with yet another German municipality. Our ambition is both to build a strong advisory business and to use our professional expertise and municipal relationships as the foundation for the sale and development of scalable software solutions. This is exactly the model that our partnership with Lexis & Rother is designed to support."

The agreement does not change Dataproces' published guidance for the 2026/27 financial year.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!