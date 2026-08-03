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WKN: A2QFVQ | ISIN: DK0061408580 | Ticker-Symbol: D9D
Frankfurt
03.08.26 | 09:55
0,632 Euro
-1,86 % -0,012
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DATAPROCES GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATAPROCES GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2026 11:10 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Dataproces Group A/S: Monthly Sales Update - July 2026

3.8.2026 11:08:19 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Investor News

Investor News No. 41/2026: Monthly Sales Update - July 2026

Dataproces Group A/S today publishes the monthly sales update for July 2026 in accordance with the company's communication policy announced on 1 June 2026.

Sales activities in Denmark July 2026

Software agreements

Platform

Number of agreements

MARC

0

MARS

2

KØS

1

KommuneProfil

2

Total

5

Data Analytics agreements

Number of agreements:

2

Historical development

The development during the current financial year is shown in the table below.

Month

Software agreements

Data analytics agreements

May 2026

8

2

June 2026

3

5

July 2026

5

2

Historical average contract values

For information, the average contract value per agreement entered into in the financial year 2025/26 was:

Type of agreement

Average Deal Value

Software agreements

54.765 kr.

Data analytics agreements

254.433 kr.

For software agreements, the contract value is defined as the license revenue for the first 12 months after the agreement is signed, excluding implementation fees. In addition, the number is calculated as each module is sold per platform. According to previous practice, it is therefore not possible to compare 1:1 with previously announced sales, as several modules have been sold simultaneously.

Disclaimer regarding Sales Data

The published sales data do not constitute revenue, order backlog, or financial guidance and should solely be regarded as indicators of the company's level of commercial activity.

The average contract values are based on historical data and cannot be used as a precise estimate of the value of future agreements.

For data analytics agreements, it should be noted that these are primarily based on a no cure, no pay model, under which Dataproces receives a share of the financial value identified for the customer. Consequently, the final contract value may differ significantly from historical averages, and substantial uncertainty is associated with the value of future data analytics agreements.

For software agreements, the reported contract value cannot be translated directly into expected accounting revenue on a one-to-one basis, as licence revenues are recognised over time. Revenue recognition depends, among other factors, on the allocation between support services and ongoing software development, meaning that recognised revenue may differ from the reported contract value.

Contacts

  • John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk
  • Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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