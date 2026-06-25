Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces enters strategic partnership in Germany with a view to a potential future acquisition

25.6.2026 13:21:31 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Investor News

Investor News No. 37/2026: Dataproces enters strategic partnership in Germany with a view to a potential future acquisition

Dataproces A/S has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the Berlin-based Institut für Public Management (IPO-IT GmbH) regarding the development and commercialization of KommuneProfil for the German municipal market.

IPO-IT GmbH is a specialised advisory firm with 18 employees and more than 20 years of experience advising municipalities and public authorities across Germany on areas including financial management, benchmarking, digitalisation and strategic development. Over the years, the company has completed more than 550 projects for municipalities throughout Germany.

Under the agreement, Dataproces and IPO-IT GmbH will jointly develop and commercialise KommuneProfil in Germany. Dataproces will be responsible for software development, operations, maintenance, sales, marketing and support, while IPO-IT GmbH will contribute domain expertise, key performance indicators, market insight and access to its municipal network.

The partnership has also been established as a structured evaluation of a potential future acquisition of IPO-IT GmbH. The parties have agreed to evaluate the collaboration six months after the launch of KommuneProfil in Germany or after the first 10 sales, whichever occurs first. The purpose is to assess whether the collaboration provides a foundation for a future acquisition.

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO of Dataproces, comments:

"At the beginning of this year, we presented our strategy towards 2030. A key element of that strategy is to expand our position in Germany through a combination of organic growth, strategic partnerships and smaller acquisitions.

This partnership is a perfect example of that approach. We have identified a company with strong capabilities, a solid municipal network and significant experience in areas closely related to our existing business. Rather than starting with an acquisition, we are starting by working together.

This allows us to validate the product, the market and the collaboration before deciding whether an acquisition is the right next step. If we eventually decide with IPO-IT GmbH that an acquisition is the next step, we want that decision to be based on real experience, shared customers and documented results rather than assumptions.

In our view, this is a disciplined and capital-efficient approach to M&A.

The strategic rationale extends beyond Germany. The challenges municipalities face in Bielefeld and Berlin are remarkably similar to those we encounter in Aalborg, Aarhus and Vejle. The need for better data, better decision-making and better capacity planning is universal. When we strengthen our expertise in one market, we simultaneously improve our ability to develop better solutions for municipalities across markets.

That is ultimately the core of the Dataproces model: We invest in expertise, combine it with data and transform it into software."

Dr. Christian Müller-Elmau and Stephan Lübke, both Managing Directors of Institut für Public Management (IPO-IT GmbH), comments:

"For us, this partnership is a natural next step. For more than two decades, we have helped German municipalities make better decisions through data, benchmarking and specialised advisory services. Together with Dataproces, we now have the opportunity to combine this expertise with modern software solutions and create even greater value for municipalities.

From our very first discussions, it became clear that we share the same ambition: helping municipalities make better decisions based on better data. We look forward to bringing KommuneProfil to the German market and building a strong partnership together."

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Dataproces' financial guidance for 2026/27.

The partnership supports the Company's long-term strategy of strengthening its position in Germany through gradual market expansion, strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!