Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, today announces the successful placement of a €500 million green bond with a 3-year maturity and a 3.625% fixed coupon (Mid Swap +65bps).

The new senior unsecured bond issuance received strong investor interest. The orderbook came to €2 billion, which allowed for 35bps tightening versus the IPTs. Final books reached over €1.4 billion, 2.8x oversubscribed.

The 3-year maturity complements CTP's existing debt maturity profile following the successful repricing and extension of its €500 million unsecured syndicated term loan in June this year. The facility was extended from 2029 to 2032 while its margin was reduced from 190bps to 135bps. This proactive liability management created additional capacity in CTP's maturity profile with only 9% of its debt due in 2029, allowing the Company to take advantage of attractive market conditions at the 3-year tenor while maintaining a well-balanced debt maturity schedule.

CTP will allocate the proceeds from the issuance to finance or refinance a portfolio of eligible assets in line with CTP's Green Bond Framework. The notes were priced on 19 August 2026 and will be settled and admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin on 26 August 2026.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.8 million sqm of GLA in 12 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as of 30 June 2026. The company's ready-built factories and warehouses, together with its custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. CTP builds long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating 65% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable development. CTP holds Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable).

For more information, visit www.ctp.eu.

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Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu