Das Instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.08.2026The instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2026Das Instrument 20MP CA62430M1014 MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HLDGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.08.2026The instrument 20MP CA62430M1014 MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HLDGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2026Das Instrument 2CR SE0016798417 NETEL HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.08.2026The instrument 2CR SE0016798417 NETEL HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2026Das Instrument 2S0 NO0010863285 SATS ASA NK 2,125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.08.2026The instrument 2S0 NO0010863285 SATS ASA NK 2,125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2026Das Instrument 8L8 US5303071071 LIBERTY BROADBAND A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2026The instrument 8L8 US5303071071 LIBERTY BROADBAND A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2026Das Instrument 45T US44951W1062 IES HLDGS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.08.2026The instrument 45T US44951W1062 IES HLDGS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2026