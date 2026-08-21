Avtech Sweden AB: AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) Interim Report January - June 2026

FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES FOR THE QUARTER

2026 2026 2025 MSEK Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Net sales 12.6 11.7 11.8 Operating earnings before depreciation +5.0 +4.7 +5.5 Net earnings +4.0 +3.8 +4.1 Net earnings per share, SEK +0.071 +0.068 +0.073 ARR* 51.5 49.4 47.6 Rule of 40** 37.9% 43.3% 71.6% Cashflow -2.9 +3.2 -2.8 Cash and cash equivalents 34.2 37.1 27.2 Equity 60.7 62.3 49.3 Equity per share, SEK 1.07 1.10 0.87 Equity ratio, % 90.3% 92.5% 91.9%

* ARR = Net sales from the last month of the quarter × 12

** Rule of 40 = Sales growth % Y/Y + Operating margin % for the quarter

Net sales increased by 6.7% compared with the corresponding period in 2025, primarily driven by new customer contracts.

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to SEK 51.5 million at the end of the period, representing an increase of 8.1% compared with Q2 2025. The figure includes the impact of LATAM's temporary suspension of ClearPath for a period of one to two months.

Net profit decreased by 1.9% compared with the corresponding period in 2025, mainly as a result of resource investments in sales, customer onboarding, and product development.

Operating activities generated positive cash flow of SEK 2.7 million. However, total cash flow for the period was negative due to the dividend payment of approximately SEK 5.6 million made in May. Cash flow was also negatively affected by delayed customer payments, which are expected to be received during the following quarter.

EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD

Southwest Airlines Renews Aventus Agreement

On June 29, AVTECH announced a two-year extension of its agreement with Southwest Airlines covering the Aventus Enroute and Descent Winds services. The agreement extends through the end of June 2028 and has an expected contract value of SEK 26-36 million, depending on the USD exchange rate. The extension also includes a number of customer-driven product enhancements, including the Aventus Abeam Waypoint functionality, and further strengthens AVTECH's recurring revenue base as well as its long-term partnership with Southwest Airlines.

Compass Cargo Airlines Selects AVTECH's Aventus Flight Optimization Service for Its Boeing 747F Fleet

On June 1, AVTECH announced that Compass Cargo Airlines had signed a subscription agreement for Aventus covering the airline's Boeing 747F fleet. The agreement commenced on May 1, 2026, and has an expected annual value of SEK 0.1-0.2 million, depending on fleet size and the EUR/SEK exchange rate. The agreement marks the commercial deployment of AVTECH's Aventus service for the Boeing 747F, expanding the service's application to an additional aircraft type and customer segment.

AVTECH and Tern Systems Demonstrate Operational Data Exchange Between Airspace Users and ATM Systems at Airspace World

On 22 May, AVTECH and Tern Systems demonstrated at Airspace World how operational data exchange between airspace users and ATM systems can be integrated into the air traffic controller's working environment. The demonstration included, among other things, turbulence and high-resolution weather data, as well as flight trajectory preferences, with the objective of supporting better decision-making, a shared operational picture, and reduced workload.

AVTECH and EUROCONTROL Demonstrate Operational Data Exchange Between Airspace Users and ATM Systems at Airspace World

At Airspace World, AVTECH, together with the EUROCONTROL Innovation Hub and Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC), demonstrated how data from ClearPath can be utilized within the air traffic control environment to provide additional operational context and support better decision-making. The demonstration forms part of MUAC's EIGER initiative and illustrates how data from connected aircraft can contribute to future applications within SESAR's efforts to develop more connected and efficient air traffic management systems.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Latam Airlines Group S.A. Temporarily Suspends ClearPath for Part of Its Fleet

On 3 July, AVTECH announced that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has temporarily suspended the use of ClearPath for its short-haul fleet for an estimated period of one to two months. This is expected to reduce AVTECH's revenues by approximately SEK 0.6-1.2 million during the suspension period. LATAM's long-haul fleet remains unaffected and continues to use ClearPath. The temporary suspension is related to the customer's testing and benchmarking of several optimization solutions. AVTECH and LATAM continue to collaborate on initiatives aimed at increasing service utilization and further enhancing the operational benefits delivered by ClearPath.

AVTECH Board Members and Major Shareholders Acquire 300,000 A Shares

On 17 July, AVTECH announced that several Board members and major shareholders had acquired a total of 300,000 A shares in the Company through an off-market transaction at a price of SEK 4.28 per share.

Financial reports are available at:

Financial Reports



https://www.avtech.aero/press-release-english

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

Christina Zetterlund CFO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye Nordic Growth AB to certified adviser.