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WKN: A1JTXL | ISIN: SE0004270445 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QL
Frankfurt
21.08.26 | 12:38
0,348 Euro
-14,62 % -0,060
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVTECH SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVTECH SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2026 11:30 Uhr
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Avtech Sweden AB: LATAM Will Not Restart Aventus, While ClearPath Will Continue for Its Long-Haul Fleet

AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) announces that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has decided not to restart Aventus for any part of its fleet and not to restart ClearPath for its short-haul fleet. LATAM will continue to use ClearPath for its long-haul fleet. The decision means that AVTECH's annual recurring revenue, ARR, will decrease by approximately SEK 8.5 million, from the most recently reported SEK 51.5 million to approximately SEK 43 million.

LATAM previously paused Aventus for an in-depth evaluation. In July 2026, LATAM also announced that the use of ClearPath for its short-haul fleet would be paused for approximately one to two months while the airline evaluated and compared several optimization solutions. LATAM has now informed AVTECH that Aventus will not be restarted for any part of its fleet and that ClearPath will not be restarted for its short-haul fleet.

ClearPath will continue to be used in LATAM's long-haul operations. The service has generated tangible cost savings in LATAM's operations, which have also been confirmed by the airline.

"It is naturally disappointing that LATAM will not restart Aventus and that ClearPath will not be restarted for its short-haul fleet, particularly as ClearPath has demonstrated tangible and verified cost savings in the customer's operations. At the same time, it is important that LATAM will continue to use ClearPath for its long-haul fleet. We will continue to support the service provided to the long-haul fleet and work to ensure that ClearPath delivers the greatest possible operational value to the customer," says Philip Nordfeldt, CCO of AVTECH Sweden AB.

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80
Philip Nordfeldt, CCO, + 46 (0) 8 544 104 80

Pressreleases are available at:

https://www.avtech.aero/press-release-english

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye Nordic Growth AB to certified adviser.

This information is information that AVTECH Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-21 11:29 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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