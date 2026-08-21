Hemnet Group AB: Net sales and listing volumes for July 2026

Hemnet is today releasing preliminary July figures, marking the fourth of its scheduled monthly updates for 2026. These updates, announced in the 2025 Year-end Report, aim to provide greater transparency as the company partly transitions to its new 'Sell first, pay later' model, which has a significant impact on year-on-year comparisons.

In July, net sales amounted to SEK 90.4 million (109.2), a decline of 17% compared to the same period last year, while Average Revenue per Paid Listing (ARPL) grew by 12%. Published listings amounted to 8.1k in the month, down by 10% year-on-year. Paid listings amounted to 6.7k.

The new 'Sell first, pay later' model was launched on 30 March. The model introduces an accounting effect where revenue for listings utilising the 'Sell first, pay later' option is recognised upon a sale rather than at the time of publication. Consequently, this represents a timing shift of revenue to subsequent quarters rather than a reduction in revenue, which also affects July results.

'Sell first, pay later' listings are included in published listings at the time of publication. As these listings are marked sold, they are subsequently included in paid listings. Published listings now also include Under the Radar listings (Underhandsannonser), which are visible to logged-in users and were launched in July as part of Hemnet's strategic partnerships with real estate broker chains and brand owners.

Jonas Gustafsson, CEO of Hemnet, comments:

"The sequential improvement in listing volumes that we saw during the second quarter continued into July-a month seasonally characterized by the year's lowest activity. At the same time, we see continued strong demand for our larger listing packages, driving an ARPL increase of 12 percent. During July, we launched Under the Radar listings to capture more property listings at an earlier stage. The service allows our strategic partners to combine their pre-market strategy with Hemnet's reach in the initial phase of the sales process. Svensk Fastighetsförmedling was the first to offer Under the Radar listings on Hemnet, and we are in dialogue with additional partners to join over time."



July 2026 July 2025 Change Jan - July 2026 Jan - July 2025 Change Net sales, total (SEK m) 90.4 109.2 -17.2% 709.4 921.2 -23.0% Net sales, Property sellers (SEK m) 74.8 93.1 -19.6% 590.1 799.0 -26.1% Net sales, B2B* (SEK m) 15.6 16.1 -3.3% 119.3 122.2 -2.4% ARPL paid (SEK) 8,502 7,592 12.0% 9,039 8,056 12.2% Published listings (thousands) 8.1 9.0 -9.5% 80.1 100.7 -20.5% Paid listings (thousands) 6.7 9.0 -25.9% 65.1 100.7 -35.4%

* B2B consists of the following customer categories: Real estate agents, Real estate developers, and Advertisers.

Financial calendar

In accordance with our updated financial calendar for 2026, the nearest upcoming dates for market updates are as follows:

14 September 2026: Net sales August 2026

Net sales August 2026 22 October 2026: Interim Report Q3 2026

Interim Report Q3 2026 13 November 2026: Net sales October 2026

Net sales October 2026 14 December 2026: Net sales November 2026

Note: The figures in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial information for the third quarter will be presented in the interim report for the third quarter on 22 October 2026.

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For more information, please contact:

Press enquiries

Staffan Tell, Head of PR

M: +46 733 67 66 85

E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se



IR enquiries

Ludvig Segelmark, Head of IR

M: +46 70 250 14 40

E: ludvig.segelmark@hemnet.se

About Hemnet

Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 25 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ("HEM").

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Jonas Gustafsson CEO Hemnet