

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced its agreement to acquire Ci FLAVORS Co., Ltd., a Japanese beauty and lifestyle brand platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Under the deal, funds managed by KKR will make the acquisition from all existing shareholders, including Ci FLAVORS founder Yusaku Horiuchi, consumer-focused investment firm L Catterton, eBeauty Group and Yanagi Capital Partners.



Further, both Horiuchi and Representative Director and CEO Yoshiaki Okura will invest in the transaction alongside KKR.



KKR said the investment is part of its flagship Asia Pacific private equity strategy.



On the NYSE, KKR shares closed down 1.07% at $107.32 on Monday's regular trading.



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