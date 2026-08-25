Scandi Standard AB: Scandi Standard publishes information document regarding the rights issue

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

PRESS RELEASE, 25 August 2026

Scandi Standard AB (publ) has today published an information document regarding the new issue of ordinary shares with preferential rights for the company's shareholders which the company announced on 30 July 2026.

The information document, which has been prepared in accordance with Article 1.4(da) and Annex IX of the EU's Prospectus Regulation, was registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority today and is available at Scandi Standard's website (www.scandistandard.com).

Timetable for the rights issue

26 August 2026 EGM for approval of the board of directors' resolution on the rights issue 26 August 2026 Last day of trading in the ordinary share including right to receive subscription rights in the rights issue 27 August 2026 First day of trading in the ordinary share excluding right to receive subscription rights in the rights issue 28 August 2026 Record date for participation in the rights issue. Those who are registered as shareholders in Scandi Standard on this date will receive subscription rights in proportion to their shareholding as of this date 1-15 September 2026 Subscription period 1-10 September 2026 Trading in subscription rights on Nasdaq Stockholm 1-24 September 2026 Trading in paid subscribed shares (Sw. betald tecknad aktie, BTA) on Nasdaq Stockholm 17 September 2026 Publication of confirmed subscription level in the rights issue 18 September 2026 Record date for the second instalment of the dividend that was resolved upon at the annual general meeting on 28 April 2026 The new ordinary shares issued through the rights issue will not be entitled to this dividend

Additional information

More information about the rights issue is presented in the information document as well as the press release regarding the rights issue and the notice of the EGM which the company announced on 30 July 2026.

Participation in the rights issue is subject to restrictions in certain jurisdictions according to law and other regulations. The access to this press release and the information document is therefore restricted for residents of certain jurisdictions due to regulatory reasons.

Advisers

ABG Sundal Collier ASA, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and Rabobank in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux are Joint Bookrunners and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå is legal adviser to Scandi Standard in connection with the rights issue.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Tunestål, CEO: +46 10 456 13 00

Henrik Heiberg, Head of M&A, Financing & IR: +47 917 47 724

Scandi Standard is the market leader in chicken-based food products in the Nordic region and Ireland. The company processes, markets, and sells ready-to-eat, chilled, and frozen products under the well known brands Kronfågel, Danpo, Den Stolte Hane, Manor Farm, and Naapurin Maalaiskana. Scandi Standard also has leading positions in frozen, breaded poultry products in the Nordic region and operates two of Europe's most efficient production lines in the Netherlands. The Group owns an integrated, cost efficient chicken operation in Lithuania and employs more than 3,600 people with annual sales exceeding SEK 14 billion. For more information, please visit www.scandistandard.com .

Important information

This press release and the information in this press release is not for publication, distribution or release, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan or any other state or jurisdiction in which the publication, distribution or release of this press release would be unlawful or require registration or any other measures in accordance with applicable law.

The press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or subscribe or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities or any other financial instruments in Scandi Standard.

Any offer in respect of the securities referred to in this press release (the "Securities") within the European Economic Area (EEA) will only be made under an exemption from the obligation to prepare and publish a prospectus pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") and/or any relevant national implementation of the Prospectus Regulation.

None of the Securities have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Scandi Standarddoes not intend to register any of the Securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the Securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement does not constitute an offer of the Securities to the public for the purposes of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024. In addition, the communication of this press release and any other related documents or materials have not been approved by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, the communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to, and may only be acted upon by, the following persons in the United Kingdom: (i) "investment professionals", being persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments, as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) high net worth companies and other persons falling within Article 49(2) of the Order, (iii) existing members or creditors of Scandi Standard or other persons falling within Article 43 of the Order or (iv) any other persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully made under the Order (all such persons referred to above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, persons in the United Kingdom who are Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

Scandi Standard will not make any offer of the Securities to, and application forms will not be approved from, subscribers (including shareholders), or persons acting on behalf of subscribers, in any jurisdiction where applications for such subscription would contravene applicable laws or regulations, or would require additional prospectuses, filings, or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law. Measures in violation of the restrictions may constitute a breach of relevant securities laws.

The Joint Bookrunners are acting exclusively for Scandi Standard in connection with the rights issue and not for anyone else. No Joint Bookrunner is responsible to anyone other than Scandi Standard for providing the protection afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the rights issue and shall not be responsible for the content of the information document.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Scandi Standard's current view of future events. Words such as "intend", "assess", "expect", "may", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions involving indications or predictions regarding future development or trends, not based on historical facts, identify forward-looking statements and reflect Scandi Standard's beliefs and expectations and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual events and performance to differ materially from any expected future events or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice and Scandi Standard does not assume any responsibility or obligation to update publicly or review any of the forward-looking statements contained in it and nor does it intend to do so except as required by applicable law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.