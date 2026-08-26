Das Instrument 0SL SE0005999760 SCANDI STANDARD AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2026The instrument 0SL SE0005999760 SCANDI STANDARD AB (PUBL) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2026Das Instrument MOC GB00BKX8NT01 R8 CAPITAL INVEST. LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2026The instrument MOC GB00BKX8NT01 R8 CAPITAL INVEST. LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2026Das Instrument 4GE0 US40050Y1001 GRUPO MEXICO UNSP.ADR/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2026The instrument 4GE0 US40050Y1001 GRUPO MEXICO UNSP.ADR/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2026Das Instrument MT1 AU000000MTC4 METALSTECH LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2026The instrument MT1 AU000000MTC4 METALSTECH LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2026Das Instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROP. LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2026The instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROP. LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2026Das Instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2026The instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2026Das Instrument 4GE MXP370841019 GRUPO MEXICO B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2026The instrument 4GE MXP370841019 GRUPO MEXICO B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2026