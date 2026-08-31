With effect from September 01, 2026, the subscription rights of Scandi Standard AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 10, 2026.
With effect from September 01, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Scandi Standard AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 24, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|SCST TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030263XXX
|Order book ID:
|537361
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from September 01, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Scandi Standard AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 24, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|SCST BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030263XXX
|Order book ID:
|537362
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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