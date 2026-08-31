Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SCST TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030263XXX Order book ID: 537361 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SCST BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030263XXX Order book ID: 537362 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from September 01, 2026, the subscription rights of Scandi Standard AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 10, 2026.With effect from September 01, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Scandi Standard AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 24, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB