Scandi Standard AB: Scandi Standard's EGM approves the rights issue

PRESS RELEASE, 26 August 2026

The EGM in Scandi Standard AB (publ) that was held today on 26 August 2026 resolved to approve the rights issue which the company announced on 30 July 2026. The EGM also resolved to approve the payment of underwriting commitment fees to certain larger shareholders, meaning the condition for their underwriting commitments has been satisfied. The entire rights issue is consequently covered by subscription and underwriting commitments.

The rights issue comprises 3,268,143 new ordinary shares. The subscription price is SEK 125 per ordinary share. Those who are registered as shareholders in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record date of 28 August 2026 have preferential rights to subscribe for the new ordinary shares. The last day of trading in the ordinary share including the right to receive subscription rights is today on 26 August 2026. It will be possible to apply for subscription for new ordinary shares without subscription rights during the subscription period. The subscription period will start on 1 September 2026 and end on 15 September 2026.

The intention is to use the proceeds from the rights issue which after deduction of rights issue related costs and underwriting commitment fees is expected to amount to approximately SEK 398 million, to partly finance the acquisition of Glenhaven Foods. The reason for the rights issue is to give all shareholders an opportunity to contribute to the financing of the acquisition.

More information about the rights issue, including the terms and certain other key dates, is presented in the company's press releases from 30 July 2026 and in the information document regarding the rights issue that the company published on 25 August 2026. Participation in the rights issue is subject to restrictions in certain jurisdictions according to law and other regulations. Access to these press releases and the information document is therefore restricted for residents of certain jurisdictions due to regulatory reasons.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Tunestål, CEO: +46 10 456 13 00

Henrik Heiberg, Head of M&A, Financing & IR: +47 917 47 724