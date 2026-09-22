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WKN: A116X2 | ISIN: SE0005999760 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SL
Frankfurt
22.09.26 | 09:15
14,940 Euro
-0,13 % -0,020
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDI STANDARD AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDI STANDARD AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,94015,40010:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 09:30 Uhr
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Scandi Standard AB: Scandi Standard receives competition clearance for the acquisition of Glenhaven Foods

On 30 July 2026, Scandi Standard AB (publ) (SCST SS) announced that an agreement to acquire Glenhaven Foods in Ireland had been entered into. The acquisition was conditional upon clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC). As CCPC approval has now been obtained, no further conditions remain outstanding, and completion is expected to take place on or about 9 October 2026.

Jonas Tunestål, CEO of Scandi Standard commented:

"The acquisition of Glenhaven Foods meets our operational and financial criteria. In Ireland this acquisition complements our strong position with Manor Farm, who sell fresh chicken products, with frozen products from Glenhaven. Further, we obtain a bridgehead into the UK retail market, in which Scandi Standard has no material activity today. We believe access to this market provides growth potential, both for Glenhaven in its own right and for our Continental European processing entities."

On a proforma 2025 basis, the acquisition adds more than 10% to EPS, after considering dilution from Scandi Standards successful rights issue and incremental financing costs.

Jonas Tunestål continues:

"We very much look forward to welcoming Glenhaven Foods into Scandi Standard.

Further information regarding the acquisition is set out in Scandi Standard's press release dated 30 July 2026, which is available on the company's website.

For further information, please contact:
Jonas Tunestål, CEO: +46 10 456 13 00

Henrik Heiberg, Head of M&A, Financing & IR: +47 917 47 724


Scandi Standard is a leader in chicken-based food products in the Nordic region and Ireland. The company processes, markets, and sells ready-to-eat, chilled, and frozen products under the well known brands Kronfågel, Danpo, Den Stolte Hane, Manor Farm, and Naapurin Maalaiskana. Scandi Standard is also a leader in frozen, breaded poultry products in the Nordic region and operates two of Europe's most efficient production lines in the Netherlands. The Group owns an integrated, cost efficient chicken operation in Lithuania and employs more than 3,600 people with annual sales exceeding SEK 14 billion. For more information, please visit www.scandistandard.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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