This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A) ("Coloured Ties" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

The Order allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on September 30. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters.

Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim financial report and related MD&A for the third quarter (Q3) ended June 30, 2026, and will not file interim financial reports and related MD&A for its first and third quarters in subsequent financial years, being the quarters ending December 31 and June 30 in each year; and

Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and related MD&A (due within 120 days of September 30) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of March 31).

The Company has determined that it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer listed on the TSXV with annual revenue of no more than $10 million, having been a reporting issuer in a Canadian jurisdiction for at least 12 months, and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents. The Company has not been subject to any order, penalty or sanction, or been party to a settlement agreement, described in the Order, and is not subject to an unrevoked cease trade order.

The first period for which the Company will not file an interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the three-month period ending December 31, 2026.

About Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Coloured Ties is a publicly traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. Coloured Ties' investment strategy is to invest early in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors that merit investment to advance promising ventures globally. Coloured Ties invests early-stage in promising projects, serving as the Founding or Early-Stage investor and providing investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the Company's reliance on the Order, its expectation that it will not file interim financial reports and related MD&A for its first and third quarters, the timing and content of its future continuous disclosure filings, and its belief that it satisfies and will continue to satisfy the eligibility criteria under the Order. Such statements are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "will" and similar expressions, are based on assumptions as of the date hereof, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including that: the Company will continue to satisfy each of the conditions of the Order; the Order will remain in force in each jurisdiction in which the Company is a reporting issuer; the Company will not undertake a distribution under a short form prospectus or file or draw down under a base shelf prospectus; and no event will occur that requires the Company to cease relying on the Order.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including: the Company ceasing to meet the eligibility criteria under the Order, in which case it would be required to resume quarterly reporting and announce that it has ceased to rely on the Order; the Company becoming required to cease relying on the Order as a result of a change in its financial year end, the filing of a base shelf prospectus, or a distribution under a short form or base shelf prospectus; the amendment, revocation or early termination of the Order or the SAR pilot program; changes to applicable securities legislation, the policies of the TSXV or accounting standards; a decision by the Company to voluntarily return to quarterly reporting; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311381

Source: Coloured Ties Capital Inc.