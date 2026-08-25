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WKN: A1H4CC | ISIN: US6294342000 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2026 14:10 Uhr
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Nu-Tek Biosciences, LLC: Nu-Tek BioSciences to Attend BPI East 2026 in Boston, Connecting Animal-Free Culture Media Nutrients with Pharma Customer Growth Strategies

  • Nu-Tek will meet with pharmaceutical leadership during BioProcess International East Sept. 22-25 in Boston to discuss 100% animal-origin-free peptones and protein hydrolysates, with a focus on product quality and supply security.

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Tek BioSciences, the market leader in 100% animal-origin-free peptones and protein hydrolysates, will meet with industry leaders at BioProcess International East (BPI East), held September 22-25, 2026, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA. Nu-Tek will meet with decision makers who source and qualify raw materials for cell culture media, focusing on performance, reliability, and supply continuity.

Nu-Tek equips the pharmaceutical field with a differentiated, animal-free product portfolio that underpins cell culture and microbial fermentation applications for vaccines, therapeutics, and other biologics. The company's plant- and yeast-based culture media nutrients are designed to help teams reduce risk in media development, strengthen supply security, and support the technical demands of modern bioprocessing.

"Bioprocessing relies on the control of critical raw materials from start to finish," said Joy Aho, PhD, Nu-Tek's Director of Technical Program Management. "Nu-Tek provides unique products with industry-leading quality, control, and customization options that give our customers a strategic production advantage. BPI is the perfect forum to engage pharmaceutical leaders looking to drive process improvements while removing risks and regulatory hurdles for their culture media."

Nu-Tek invites attendees to schedule time with Nu-Tek during the show. Leaders looking to improve media consistency, reduce regulatory risks, or leverage Nu-Tek's Variability Reduction Program are encouraged to connect during the event.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics. More product information is available at www.nu-tekbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:
Courtney Jones
Director of Commercial Development
cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com
+1 (952) 936.3614
www.nu-tekbiosciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b076c8a8-2c93-47f1-94a7-bbf7451e8336

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c5c50d8-3231-4d30-826e-3f1961766f42


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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