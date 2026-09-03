Nu-Tek Biosciences, LLC: Nu-Tek BioSciences' Animal-Free Raw Materials Drive Cell Culture Media Evolution, Supply Security at CPHI Global 2026 in Milan

Nu-Tek will engage pharmaceutical stakeholders at CPHI Global, Oct. 6-8 in Milan, to discuss its 100% animal-free peptones and protein hydrolysates that support cell culture media qualification while strengthening supply security and development efficiency.





MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Tek BioSciences, the leader in 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates, will meet with biotech experts at CPHI Global 2026, taking place October 6-8, 2026, in Milan, Italy. Nu-Tek will host in-depth discussions with key stakeholders responsible for sourcing, qualifying and purchasing raw materials for cell culture media, with a focus on quality, consistency, and regulatory-friendly supply.

Nu-Tek will highlight it's animal-free raw materials portfolio, relied upon by global pharmaceutical manufacturers to support cell culture and microbial fermentation applications used in the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other biologics. The company's products are purposefully designed to be customizable, with an emphasis on reducing development risk, improving supply continuity, and strengthening confidence in upstream raw material selection.

"The pharmaceutical industry's media needs are evolving," says Chris Weidel, Nu-Tek's Chief Business Officer. "Companies are looking for animal-free, high quality, secure raw materials to build or enhance culture media productivity as a strategic advantage in the market. Nu-Tek delivers exactly what biopharmaceutical manufacturers are pushing for to meet their regulatory requirements and bioprocessing goals."

Attendees can schedule a meeting with Nu-Tek to discuss culture media needs during the show. Pharmaceutical teams looking to qualify alternative sources, improve media performance, or explore animal-free ingredient strategies are encouraged to connect in Milan.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics. More product information is available at www.nu-tekbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Jones

Director of Commercial Development

cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com

+1 (952) 936.3614

www.nu-tekbiosciences.com

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