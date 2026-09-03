Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bitcoin: Diese 4 Signale entscheiden über Bullenmarkt oder Falle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H4CC | ISIN: US6294342000 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
NU TEK INDIA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NU TEK INDIA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2026 13:10 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nu-Tek Biosciences, LLC: Nu-Tek BioSciences' Animal-Free Raw Materials Drive Cell Culture Media Evolution, Supply Security at CPHI Global 2026 in Milan

  • Nu-Tek will engage pharmaceutical stakeholders at CPHI Global, Oct. 6-8 in Milan, to discuss its 100% animal-free peptones and protein hydrolysates that support cell culture media qualification while strengthening supply security and development efficiency.

MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Tek BioSciences, the leader in 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates, will meet with biotech experts at CPHI Global 2026, taking place October 6-8, 2026, in Milan, Italy. Nu-Tek will host in-depth discussions with key stakeholders responsible for sourcing, qualifying and purchasing raw materials for cell culture media, with a focus on quality, consistency, and regulatory-friendly supply.

Nu-Tek will highlight it's animal-free raw materials portfolio, relied upon by global pharmaceutical manufacturers to support cell culture and microbial fermentation applications used in the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other biologics. The company's products are purposefully designed to be customizable, with an emphasis on reducing development risk, improving supply continuity, and strengthening confidence in upstream raw material selection.

"The pharmaceutical industry's media needs are evolving," says Chris Weidel, Nu-Tek's Chief Business Officer. "Companies are looking for animal-free, high quality, secure raw materials to build or enhance culture media productivity as a strategic advantage in the market. Nu-Tek delivers exactly what biopharmaceutical manufacturers are pushing for to meet their regulatory requirements and bioprocessing goals."

Attendees can schedule a meeting with Nu-Tek to discuss culture media needs during the show. Pharmaceutical teams looking to qualify alternative sources, improve media performance, or explore animal-free ingredient strategies are encouraged to connect in Milan.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics. More product information is available at www.nu-tekbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:
Courtney Jones
Director of Commercial Development
cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com
+1 (952) 936.3614
www.nu-tekbiosciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49fd9c5c-4c3c-40ce-85a7-d468c337c6d2

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fedcbcbd-922c-4f03-a8e2-e60511df6e9d


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.