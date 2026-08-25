American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation to Participate in Defense and International Critical Minerals Conferences This Week

Company representatives to engage with defense, government, industry and international stakeholders on advancing secure and commercially sustainable critical mineral supply chains

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / American Resource Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") through its strategic minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced rare earth and critical mineral refining capacity, today announced their participation in two major industry conferences this week focused on strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains, industrial resilience and international investment.

Participation in these events reflects the Company's continued engagement with government leaders, strategic partners, investors and commercial stakeholders as American Resources and ReElement advance complementary platforms supporting feedstock origination, industrial processing, advanced refining and international critical mineral partnerships.

The Defense Industrial Base Accelerator 2026 (DIBX 2026)

Dates: August 25- 27, 2026

Location: Philadelphia, PA

The Defense Industrial Base Accelerator 2026 (DIBX 2026), sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy, brings together senior government officials, industry leaders and investors to address critical challenges facing the U.S. Defense Industrial Base and advance solutions that strengthen domestic industrial capacity. To learn more about the event please visit their website.

Mark LaVerghetta and Ben Kincaid will represent ReElement and American Resources throughout the conference and will be available for individual meetings with industry participants, government representatives and strategic partners.

To schedule a meeting during the conference, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Company directly or connect with Mark LaVerghetta or Ben Kincaid through LinkedIn.

Africa Business Investment Summit

Dates: August 27- 28, 2026

Location: MGM National Harbor, MD

Convened by the Millennium Excellence Foundation, founded in Ghana in 2000, the Africa Business Investment Summit ("ABIS") is the flagship investment forum of Millennium Excellence Week America 2026. ABIS brings together the institutions, governments and private sector leaders shaping the continent's future and the investors seeking to participate in it. Through curated discussions, investment showcases, and private deal meetings, ABIS is where Africa's opportunities meet global capital. To learn more about the summit please visit their website.

The conference aligns closely with ReElement's growing engagement across Africa to develop strategic partnerships supporting responsible critical mineral development, downstream value addition and domestic refining capacity.

Ben Kincaid, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Africa, will participate in a featured panel discussion titled, "The New Gold Rush - Africa's Seat at America's Critical Minerals Table," where he will discuss opportunities to strengthen commercial partnerships between African resource development and U.S. refining and manufacturing capabilities.

To arrange a meeting with Ben during the event, please reach out to him on LinkedIn - Ben Kincaid

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is strategically developing an integrated critical materials ecosystem through its Platform Orchestration strategy, which brings together complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, industrial processing, and advanced refining. Through this capital-efficient approach, the Company is building a flexible platform designed to adapt to evolving technologies, customer requirements, and national priorities while strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Company's operating platforms span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, recycling, processing, conditioning, and advanced refining through its strategic affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Together, these complementary capabilities enable American Resources to efficiently align diverse feedstock sources with growing commercial, industrial, and defense-sector demand.

American Resources' modular, asset-light business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, scalable growth, and strategic partnerships. By integrating complementary operating platforms rather than relying on traditional vertical integration, the Company is positioned to expand efficiently while supporting resilient, commercially sustainable supply chains across infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, and electrification markets. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced rare earth and critical mineral refining capacity. The Company has developed a modular, refining-first platform that efficiently separates and purifies high-purity rare earth elements and critical minerals from a diverse range of primary mineral concentrates, recycled materials, industrial byproducts and other unconventional feedstocks.

Built around proprietary chromatography-based separation and purification technology, ReElement's commercial platform is designed to produce specification-grade materials while reducing chemical consumption, minimizing environmental impact and enabling flexible, capital-efficient deployment. Its modular architecture allows refining capacity to expand in alignment with customer demand, feedstock availability and evolving strategic priorities.

ReElement collaborates with commercial, industrial and government partners to strengthen secure, resilient and commercially sustainable domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains supporting defense, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, permanent magnets, energy and battery technologies. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-and-reelement-technologies-corporation-to-particip-1211767