American Resources Corporation Joins Critical Minerals Institute as its First Platinum Member

American Resources Chairman and CEO Mark Jensen will speak at Critical Minerals Institute Summit 6 in Toronto

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. critical materials platform company, today announced it has joined the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) as its inaugural Platinum member, marking a major milestone in the Institute's expansion and bringing a U.S. critical minerals platform company with activities across the value chain into its highest level of corporate membership. The relationship reflects a shared commitment to moving critical minerals strategy beyond policy discussion and into the execution of secure, resilient and commercially sustainable supply chains.

As CMI's first Platinum member, American Resources will participate in CMI's global executive network and receive access to the Critical Minerals Platform (CMP), which provides independent mineral pricing, market forecasts, corporate intelligence and global supply chain data.

"The future of critical minerals will be defined by execution - not simply strategy," said Mark Jensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Resources Corporation. "Building secure, commercially sustainable supply chains requires connecting feedstocks, industrial processing, advanced refining, capital, customers and government partners. CMI has created a valuable forum where those capabilities can come together, and we look forward to working with fellow members to accelerate practical solutions that strengthen domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains."

"American Resources is precisely the type of commercially focused and strategically ambitious organization that the CMI Platinum membership was created to support," said Tracy Hughes, Executive Director of the Critical Minerals Institute. "The Company's work connecting complementary capabilities across critical mineral feedstocks, recycling and advanced processing reflects the collaborative approach required to build secure Western supply chains. We are delighted to welcome Mark Jensen and the American Resources team as our first Platinum member."

Mark Jensen will also participate as a speaker at CMI Summit 6, taking place May 17-18, 2027, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Canada.

Held under the theme Critical Minerals Diplomacy in a Fragmenting Global Economy, CMI Summit 6 will bring together government leaders, institutional investors, policymakers, technical experts and industry executives from around the world. The two-day program will examine supply chain security, industrial policy, geopolitical risk, financing, downstream processing, technological innovation and the commercial realities of establishing competitive critical minerals supply chains.

"So many critical minerals still trade without an independent reference price, which makes every procurement decision and financing harder than it needs to be," said Dr Mark Andrich, CEO of the Critical Minerals Platform. "Our job is to fix that by providing independent, verified pricing and more clarity to the industry. Partnering with CMI puts that data in front of more of the executives making those decisions, at the point where they are making them."

"CMI's objective has always been to connect the people and organizations capable of turning critical minerals policy into commercial reality," Hughes added. "Welcoming American Resources as our inaugural Platinum member is an important milestone as CMI enters its sixth year and expands its work across North America, Australia, Europe and other strategically important markets."

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is strategically developing a collaborative critical materials ecosystem through its Platform Orchestration strategy, which brings together complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, industrial processing, and advanced refining. Through this capital-efficient approach, the Company is building a flexible platform designed to adapt to evolving technologies, customer requirements, and national priorities while strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Company's operating platforms span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, recycling, processing, conditioning, and advanced refining through its strategic affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Together, these complementary capabilities enable American Resources to efficiently align diverse feedstock sources with growing commercial, industrial, and defense-sector demand.

American Resources' modular, asset-light business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, scalable growth, and strategic partnerships. By integrating complementary operating platforms rather than relying on traditional vertical integration, the Company is positioned to expand efficiently while supporting resilient, commercially sustainable supply chains across infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, and electrification markets. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI)

The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is a global think tank and central hub for the critical minerals economy. CMI connects companies, capital markets, policymakers, technical experts and institutional participants through its monthly CMI Masterclasses, twice-monthly Critical Minerals Report and CMR Podcast, bespoke research, executive advisory services and annual Critical Minerals Summit.

Through its strategic partnership with the Critical Minerals Platform, CMI provides Platinum members with access to independent mineral pricing, forecasts, corporate intelligence and global supply chain data. CMI Summit 6 will be held May 17-18, 2027, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto under the theme Critical Minerals Diplomacy in a Fragmenting Global Economy.

About the Critical Minerals Platform (CMP)

The Critical Minerals Platform (CMP) is a market intelligence platform headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, the global epicentre of critical minerals expertise and innovation. CMP provides independent pricing, corporate intelligence, and supply chain analysis across 67+ critical minerals, 7,000+ companies and more than 100 countries worldwide. Designed for participants across the entire value chain, from mining and processing to trading, investment, and downstream manufacturing, the platform integrates proprietary data, industry expertise, and value chain analytics to support better decision making in a rapidly shifting global market.

American Resources Corporation

Mark LaVerghetta

+1 317 855 9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

Media Contacts

Critical Minerals Institute

Tracy Hughes

Executive Director

+1 647 289 7714

Tracy@CriticalMineralsInstitute.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

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