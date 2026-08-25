Bridgeline Digital: Longstanding Bridgeline Customer Expands from CMS to HawkSearch AI Search and Shopping Assistant

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a longstanding customer of its Content Management Platform has expanded its relationship with Bridgeline through the adoption of HawkSearch, including Concept and Unified Search, Smart Response, and Shopping Assistant. The multi-year engagement highlights growing demand for AI-powered search and assistant technologies among Bridgeline's existing customer base.

The organization has been a Bridgeline customer since 2011 and is expanding from an existing Unbound deployment to a combined Unbound and HawkSearch environment. The investment reflects the customer's confidence in Bridgeline's AI innovation and its ability to deliver enhanced search and discovery experiences for users.

Expanding Search to Include AI-Powered Experiences

The deployment includes Concept and Unified Search, Smart Response, and the HawkSearch Shopping Assistant, bringing together advanced search functionality, AI-generated answers, and conversational assistance in a unified experience. The implementation is designed to help users discover information more efficiently while supporting the organization's broader digital experience strategy.

HawkSearch capabilities included in the deployment consist of:

Concept and Unified Search, combining traditional keyword search with AI-powered discovery to improve relevance and user intent recognition.

Smart Response, providing AI-generated answers directly within search experiences.

Shopping Assistant, a conversational experience that helps users navigate, discover, and engage through natural language interactions.

Demonstrating the Power of Expansion Revenue

The expansion highlights Bridgeline's ability to grow longstanding customer relationships by introducing new AI-powered capabilities that extend the value of existing digital experience investments. The customer expanded into HawkSearch following a successful proof-of-concept initiative that demonstrated how AI-enhanced search and conversational experiences could improve engagement and discovery. As organizations increasingly look to incorporate generative AI and conversational experiences into their digital strategies, existing customers are turning to HawkSearch to modernize search experiences and deliver more intelligent interactions. The expansion further demonstrates the strategic opportunity to introduce HawkSearch capabilities across Bridgeline's installed customer base.

"This expansion demonstrates the significant opportunity within our existing customer base," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "After more than a decade as a customer, this organization chose to expand its investment with HawkSearch AI capabilities, including Smart Response and the Shopping Assistant. We believe this reflects the growing demand for AI-powered search and assistant experiences that improve how users discover information and engage online."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/longstanding-bridgeline-customer-expands-from-cms-to-hawksearch-a-1211614