Bridgeline Digital: Global Industrial Supplier Deepens Commitment to Bridgeline with Hybrid Infrastructure Upgrade and Multi-Year Services Agreement

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a global industrial supplier has expanded its long-term relationship with Bridgeline through a HawkSearch Hybrid Infrastructure upgrade and a new multi-year professional services agreement.

The agreement represents a significant expansion of an enterprise relationship that began in 2020. The customer is moving to a Hybrid Infrastructure model designed to provide the performance, scalability, and reliability required for enterprise-scale search operations while extending its commitment to Bridgeline for several additional years.

Scaling Enterprise Infrastructure

The customer's expanded agreement combines a HawkSearch Hybrid Infrastructure upgrade with a multi-year professional services engagement designed to support migration, optimization, and long-term platform success. The investment reflects the customer's continued commitment to HawkSearch and the increasing importance of enterprise-grade search infrastructure for large-scale digital commerce environments.

Under the expanded agreement, the customer will transition to a unified HawkSearch Hybrid Infrastructure deployment featuring multiple production environments, dedicated OpenSearch infrastructure, and dedicated SearchAPI infrastructure. The upgraded architecture provides the performance and scalability required to support enterprise-scale search operations.

This infrastructure expansion demonstrates the customer's continued investment in HawkSearch and reinforces the value of Bridgeline's enterprise search platform among large, complex organizations.

Driving Growth Through Customer Expansion

The agreement demonstrates Bridgeline's ability to expand established customer relationships across software, infrastructure, and professional services. Combining an infrastructure upgrade with a multi-year services commitment strengthens the recurring nature of the relationship while increasing the breadth of Bridgeline's engagement with the customer.

As organizations scale their digital commerce environments, many are increasing investment in search infrastructure, platform optimization, and AI-powered product discovery capabilities. This expansion reflects the growing opportunity within Bridgeline's installed customer base as enterprise organizations deepen their adoption of HawkSearch.

"Our strongest customer relationships continue to expand over time as organizations rely on HawkSearch to support increasingly sophisticated digital experiences," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This expansion reflects both the value our team delivers and the strength of our land-and-expand strategy, as customers deepen their investment in our platform, infrastructure, and services."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com .

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/global-industrial-supplier-deepens-commitment-to-bridgeline-with-1222764