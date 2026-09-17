Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Heimlicher Börsenstar 2026?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 19:10
0,745 Euro
-1,97 % -0,015
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7250,79515:22
0,7300,79515:23
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2026 14:38 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital: Global Industrial Supplier Deepens Commitment to Bridgeline with Hybrid Infrastructure Upgrade and Multi-Year Services Agreement

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a global industrial supplier has expanded its long-term relationship with Bridgeline through a HawkSearch Hybrid Infrastructure upgrade and a new multi-year professional services agreement.

The agreement represents a significant expansion of an enterprise relationship that began in 2020. The customer is moving to a Hybrid Infrastructure model designed to provide the performance, scalability, and reliability required for enterprise-scale search operations while extending its commitment to Bridgeline for several additional years.

Scaling Enterprise Infrastructure

The customer's expanded agreement combines a HawkSearch Hybrid Infrastructure upgrade with a multi-year professional services engagement designed to support migration, optimization, and long-term platform success. The investment reflects the customer's continued commitment to HawkSearch and the increasing importance of enterprise-grade search infrastructure for large-scale digital commerce environments.

Under the expanded agreement, the customer will transition to a unified HawkSearch Hybrid Infrastructure deployment featuring multiple production environments, dedicated OpenSearch infrastructure, and dedicated SearchAPI infrastructure. The upgraded architecture provides the performance and scalability required to support enterprise-scale search operations.

This infrastructure expansion demonstrates the customer's continued investment in HawkSearch and reinforces the value of Bridgeline's enterprise search platform among large, complex organizations.

Driving Growth Through Customer Expansion

The agreement demonstrates Bridgeline's ability to expand established customer relationships across software, infrastructure, and professional services. Combining an infrastructure upgrade with a multi-year services commitment strengthens the recurring nature of the relationship while increasing the breadth of Bridgeline's engagement with the customer.

As organizations scale their digital commerce environments, many are increasing investment in search infrastructure, platform optimization, and AI-powered product discovery capabilities. This expansion reflects the growing opportunity within Bridgeline's installed customer base as enterprise organizations deepen their adoption of HawkSearch.

"Our strongest customer relationships continue to expand over time as organizations rely on HawkSearch to support increasingly sophisticated digital experiences," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This expansion reflects both the value our team delivers and the strength of our land-and-expand strategy, as customers deepen their investment in our platform, infrastructure, and services."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com.

Contact:
Kelly Maltman
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/global-industrial-supplier-deepens-commitment-to-bridgeline-with-1222764

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.