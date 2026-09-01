Bridgeline Digital: Industrial Supplier Selects HawkSearch to Modernize Product Discovery for Complex Replacement Part Searches

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that an industrial filtration supplier has selected HawkSearch to enhance product discovery across its eCommerce platform.

The deployment is designed to improve search relevance by leveraging customer-specific purchasing behavior, historical order data, and AI-powered product discovery capabilities. The win highlights growing demand among industrial distributors for search experiences that move beyond keyword matching to deliver personalized buying journeys, helping customers identify the right products based on purchasing history, locate compatible replacement parts, and discover relevant alternatives more efficiently.

Personalized Product Discovery with Customer Purchase Intelligence

Industrial buyers frequently search using broad product descriptions, legacy part numbers, or incomplete product information. For distributors managing highly technical catalogs, presenting the most relevant products often requires understanding customer-specific purchasing patterns rather than relying solely on keyword matching.

The filtration supplier selected HawkSearch for its ability to incorporate account-level purchasing behavior and historical transaction data into the product discovery experience. By leveraging information available through the company's INxSQL platform, the organization plans to create more personalized experiences that prioritize products based on previous purchasing activity and customer preferences.

The company was particularly interested in using purchasing intelligence to help customers identify the right products faster, locate compatible replacement parts, and surface relevant alternatives. This approach is designed to reduce ordering errors while creating more efficient buying experiences for repeat customers.

Building an AI-Powered Knowledge Experience

Beyond eCommerce search, the organization plans an initiative to make product knowledge more accessible through manuals, other technical documentation, manufacturer content, and cross-reference information. Interest in HawkSearch's SmartResponse reflects a broader vision of helping both customers and employees find answers, identify replacement products, and navigate complex technical information more effectively.

The initiative also supports efforts to improve employee productivity by making institutional product knowledge easier to access across sales and customer service teams.

Accelerating AI-Powered Commerce in Industrial Distribution

The win reflects growing demand for AI-powered search technology among industrial distributors seeking to improve customer experiences while unlocking value from existing business data. Organizations are increasingly looking beyond traditional eCommerce search and investing in solutions that connect product discovery with purchasing history, technical content, customer behavior, and intelligent recommendations.

The opportunity also reinforces Bridgeline's continued momentum within industrial distribution and B2B eCommerce markets, where organizations manage highly technical product catalogs, complex purchasing requirements, and customer-specific buying behaviors.

"Industrial distributors have an enormous amount of valuable knowledge contained within purchasing history, technical documentation, and customer relationships," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "HawkSearch helps organizations transform that information into more intelligent product discovery experiences that improve customer outcomes, increase operational efficiency, and drive online revenue growth."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/industrial-supplier-selects-hawksearch-to-modernize-product-disco-1214881