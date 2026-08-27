Bridgeline Digital: HawkSearch Wins Competitive Enterprise Evaluation with Advanced Personalization and Entitlements

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a leading multi-segment enterprise organization serving healthcare, hospitality, and retail markets has selected HawkSearch following a competitive evaluation of enterprise search solutions. The win highlights growing demand for advanced personalization, entitlements, and AI-powered product discovery capabilities in complex B2B commerce environments.

The organization evaluated several search providers before selecting HawkSearch for its ability to deliver personalized experiences across distinct customer segments while supporting varied product assortments, pricing structures, and merchandising requirements. HawkSearch's out-of-the-box capabilities and AI roadmap were key differentiators throughout the evaluation process.

Built for Complex Multi-Segment Commerce

Operating across multiple business segments requires search experiences tailored to distinct customer groups, varied pricing structures, and complex purchasing workflows. The organization manages a catalog of approximately 30,000 SKUs and supports customers with unique contractual pricing, location-specific entitlements, and specialized product requirements.

As part of its search modernization initiative, the organization sought a solution capable of supporting advanced customer entitlements, personalized experiences, merchandising controls, and AI-powered product discovery across its growing Salesforce Commerce Cloud environment.

The initial deployment will focus on improving product discovery and search performance while establishing a foundation for future AI-powered commerce capabilities. The organization plans to expand into advanced AI use cases over time, including conversational search, intelligent recommendations, and AI-driven responses designed to help customers find the right products more efficiently.

This phased approach reflects a growing trend among enterprise organizations that are investing in modern search platforms today while preparing for conversational commerce, AI-powered assistance, and next-generation digital buying experiences. As AI continues to reshape digital commerce strategies, organizations are increasingly seeking platforms that can deliver immediate business value while providing a clear path toward AI-driven innovation.

Winning Through Differentiation

Organizations increasingly require search platforms capable of handling customer-specific experiences, complex buying journeys, and sophisticated merchandising requirements without extensive customization. HawkSearch continues to gain traction in these environments by combining search, personalization, merchandising, and AI capabilities within a single platform.

"Companies operating across multiple customer segments need search experiences that adapt to unique buying behaviors and business requirements," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This win demonstrates the strength of HawkSearch in enterprise environments where personalization, entitlements, and merchandising flexibility are essential. We continue to see organizations invest in platforms that deliver value today while supporting future AI initiatives."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hawksearch-wins-competitive-enterprise-evaluation-with-advanced-p-1212873