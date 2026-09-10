Bridgeline Digital: Leading Plumbing, HVAC and Municipal Products Distributor Selects HawkSearch for AI-Powered Product Discovery

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a leading distributor of plumbing, HVAC, fire protection, and municipal products has selected HawkSearch to enhance product discovery across its eCommerce experience. The distributor operates a large technical catalog with more than 120,000 indexed records and selected HawkSearch to improve search relevance, streamline product discovery, and support both contractors and business buyers navigating complex product data.

Meeting the Demands of Complex B2B Product Discovery

Distributors managing large technical catalogs face increasing pressure to deliver fast, relevant, and intuitive digital buying experiences. HawkSearch was selected to help address these challenges through advanced AI-powered search and merchandising capabilities tailored for complex B2B environments.

The implementation will include:

AI-powered search relevancy optimization

Unit of Measure normalization

Advanced part number search

Fuzzy matching and search correction

Merchandising controls and product recommendations

Search analytics and reporting capabilities

These capabilities help buyers locate products faster while providing merchandising teams with greater control over product visibility and search performance.

Growing Demand for AI-Powered Commerce Solutions

Organizations across distribution and wholesale industries continue to invest in AI-powered eCommerce technologies that improve customer experiences and drive online revenue growth. HawkSearch is purpose-built to support large, attribute-rich catalogs and the complex buying journeys common in B2B commerce.

Bridgeline continues to expand HawkSearch with advanced AI capabilities designed specifically for B2B commerce, including shopping assistants, analytics assistants, and agentic commerce innovations. These investments help customers deliver more personalized, efficient, and revenue-driving digital experiences.

"We continue to see strong demand from distributors seeking more intelligent and scalable product discovery solutions," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline. "As product catalogs become larger and more complex, AI-powered search is becoming essential for helping buyers quickly find the products they need while improving conversion rates and customer satisfaction."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/leading-plumbing-hvac-and-municipal-products-distributor-selects-1218918