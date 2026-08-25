Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary The Digital Dept. Grows Talent Division with 130 New Creators, 45% Team Increase and Two New Markets

Roster now exceeds 380 creators as new hubs in Dallas and Boston join Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Nashville

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / The Digital Dept. (TDD), a subsidiary of Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN), today announced substantial growth across its talent management division over the past year, including a 130-creator increase to its talent roster, a 45% expansion of its team, and the addition of two new markets.

TDD's talent roster has grown to 380 creators, up from roughly 250 a year ago. The division's team has grown 45% as well, now standing at 80 employees across the U.S. The growth extends TDD's geographic footprint, with new offices in Dallas and Boston joining its established hubs in Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Nashville.

The expansion comes with a wave of new talent signings, including actress and content creator Christy Carlson Romano, Dancing with the Stars alum and content creator Cheryl Burke, actress and content creator Tammin Sursok, top LTK creators Kris Errington and Leanne Barlow, content creator Brandon Pleshek of "Clean That Up," television personality Audrina Patridge, television personalities and content creators Haley and Emily Ferguson, budget fashion content creator Chloee Huseman, home and lifestyle content creator Krystal Smit, former WWE champion Barbie Blank, beauty journalist Sara Tan and food content creator Josh Scherer.

These new clients join the TDD roster alongside longtime creators such as Lauren Lane, Remi Ishizuka, Becca Tilley, Jana Kramer, Savannah Labrant, Lindsey Zubritsky (DermGuru), Dr Jenny Liu, Angelo Landriscina (DermAngelo), Jana Kramer, Dr. Mark Strom, Dr. Daniel Sugai, Dr. Samantha Ellis and more.

"Creators build their businesses where they know they'll be taken care of, and that's exactly the reputation The Digital Dept. has built," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin. "This growth in our roster, our team and now our footprint in Dallas and Boston, reflects the same strategy behind every part of Dolphin: put ourselves where culture is being made and build the infrastructure to support it."

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio - developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences - and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

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About The Digital Dept.

The Digital Dept. is a leading full-service influencer marketing and talent management firm specializing in brand strategy, creator representation, experiential marketing, and affiliate services. Managing over 350 creators with a social footprint of more than 427.5 million, The Digital Dept. excels in crafting impactful brand partnerships and creative strategies through both online and offline experiences, such as live events and curated mailers. Led by co-CEOs Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant, The Digital Dept. operates out of Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Miami. Learn more at TheDigitalDept.com or follow us on social media @thedigitaldpt.

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiary-the-digital-dept.-grows-talent-division-with-130-new-creato-1211660