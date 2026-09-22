Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary 42West's 2026 Toronto International Film Festival Slate Delivered 16 Titles Including "People's Choice" Documentary Award Winner

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today announced the prominence of its subsidiary 42West at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. 42West has been a leader in film festival PR campaigns throughout its 21-year history, representing countless films at international and domestic festivals including Annecy, Berlin, Cannes, New York, Sundance, Telluride, Tribeca, and Venice.

This year, 42West delivered marquee talent and an impressive slate of 16 titles to Toronto, including one award winner: Barry Avrich's "Darlene Love: I Know Where I've Been," which captured the coveted People's Choice prize for Documentary Film.

Also in attendance were several 42West personal clients:

Actress Inde Navarrette, who returned to the Toronto festival a year later after the explosive 2025 premiere of "Obsession" to participate in a TIFF Lightbox Dialogues panel discussion with director Curry Barker

Producer Theresa Park, who celebrated the critically acclaimed North American premiere of her film "Clarissa," alongside actors David Oyelowo, India Amartiefio, and Ayo Edebiri

Actor Max Cortezi, who has a role in the film, "Trash Mountain", a comedic drama written by and starring Caleb Heron and Zooey Deschanel

Actress Siena Rafter, who stars in Apple's "Being Heumann" alongside Mark Ruffalo, based on true events and adapted from Judith Heumann's memoir (Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist). The film was a runner-up for the Audience Award, opens theatrically on November 6 and streams on Apple November 13.

The company's 2026 TIFF film slate included:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

DARLENE LOVE: I KNOW WHERE I'VE BEEN - World Premiere - TIFF Docs - Acquisition

Directed and Written by Barry Avrich

Produced by Taraji P. Henson, Barry Avrich p.g.a., Mark Selby

PRETENDERS - World Premiere - Gala Presentations - Acquisition

Directed by Joss Crowley

Written by Joss Crowley

Featuring Chrissie Hynde and Martin Chambers

NARRATIVE FEATURES

BABIES - World Premiere - Gala Presentations - Roadside / Vertical

Directed & Written by Lauren Miller Rogen

Starring Anna Kendrick, Seth Rogen, Issa Rae, Dan Stevens, Kate Berlant, Zach Cherry, Ed Helms, Ashley Park, Sharon Stone, and David Strathairn

DRIFTER - World Premiere - Discovery - Acquisition

Directed by Sung Kang

Written by Sung Kang, Aaron Strongoni, Ted Chung

Starring Sung Kang, Tamara Braun, Michael Nehring, Gregory Cruz, Grant Sullivan, McCaleb Burnett, James Pumphrey, Shane Johnson, Adam LZ

EVIL GENIUS - World Premiere - Gala Presentations - Acquisition

Directed by Courteney Cox

Written by Courtenay Miles

Produced by Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Benjamin Hung, John Buderwitz

Starring David Harbour, Patricia Arquette, Michael Chernus, Garret Dillahunt, Ryan Eggold, Gregory Alan Williams, Tom McCarthy, Owen Teague, Harlow Jane, Danielle Macdonald

A GIRL UNKNOWN - North American Premiere - Centrepiece - Greenwich Entertainment

Directed by Zou Jing

Written by Zou Jing

Produced by Wang Yang, Didar Domehri, Cao Xi

HALF - World Premiere - Midnight Madness - Acquisition

Directed by Samjad

Written by Praveen Viswanath, Samjad

Produced by Anne Sajeev, Sajeev PK

Starring Ranjith Sajeev, Aiswarya Raj, Amala Paul, Abbas, Sreekanth Murali

HAPPILY EVER AFTER - World Premiere - Special Presentations - Acquisition

Directed by Feng-I Fiona Roan

Written by Feng-I Fiona Roan

Produced by Clifford Miu, Linhan Zhan

Starring Xuan Chen, Yeh Shu-hua, Kent Tsai, Kuie-Mei Yang, Jack Kao, Kent Tsai

LIGHT PILLAR - North American Premiere - Centrepiece - Greenwich Entertainment

Directed by Xu Zao

Written by Xu Zao

Produced by: Lu Xiaowei, Huang Yue, Shen Hancheng, Fu Xintong

LOOK BACK - North America Premiere - Special Presentations - GKIDS

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Screenplay by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Produced by: Daiju Koide

Executive Produced by: Muneyuki Kii

Starring Natsuki Deguchi, Aju Makita, Furi Nanase, and Rokka Okada

PARADISE LOST - World Premiere - Special Presentations - Distributor TBA

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Screenplay by Yeon Sang-ho, Ryu Yong-jae

Produced by Yang Yoomin Hailey

Starring Kim Hyun-joo, Bae Hyeon-seong

TANGLES - North American Premiere - Centrepiece - Independent Film Company

Directed by Leah Nelson

Written by Leah Nelson, Sarah Leavitt, Trev Trenney

Produced by Vicky Patel, Steve Barnett, Alan Powell, Seth Rogan, and Lauren Miller Rogen

Starring Abbi Jacobson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Beanie Feldstein, Seth Rogan, Samira Wiley, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, Bowen Yang, Pamela Adlon, and Fern Grandin

UP AGAINST IT - World Premiere - Gala Presentations - Acquisition

Directed by Trudie Styler

Written by Camille Griffin, Chloe King

Starring : Antonio Banderas, Eva Birthistle, Úrsula Corberó, Forest Whitaker, Arinzé Kene, Richard E Grant, Eden Hamilton

THE MARKET

COMPOUND

Directed by James Mulachy

Written by James Mulachy, William Magnusson, Max Perkins

Produced by James Mulcahy, Vince Grimes, William Magnusson, Max Perkins

FREEING FLIPPER

Directed & Written by Barney Douglas

Subject: Ric O'Barry

Produced by Will Kane, Lincoln O'Barry, Anna Godas, Oli Harbottle

AIR BUD RETURNS

Directed by Robert Vince

Written by Robert Vince

Produced by Anna McRoberts

Executive Produced by Robert Vince, Michael Strange, Eric Vince, Stacey Vince

# # #

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

Follow us on Instagram here .

Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiary-42wests-2026-toronto-international-film-festival-slate-deli-1225175