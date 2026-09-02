Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary The Digital Dept. Rolls Out Exclusive Ranch House for its Creators at LTK Con 2026

TDD reserved a private Ranch House at the Omni PGA Frisco for its roster of fashion, home, family and lifestyle creators, representing more than 5 million combined social followers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / The Digital Dept. (TDD), a subsidiary of Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN), supported its roster of top-converting creators at LTK Con 2026, the invite-only Creator Commerce conference bringing together leading creators brands and social platforms, held August 25 - 27 at the Omni PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas.

TDD represented creators spanning fashion, home, family and lifestyle at the conference, reaching 5 million combined social followers. The roster included Ashley Donielle Dickinson, Chloee Huseman, Heather Ray, Kris Marie Errington, Krystal Smit, Leanne Barlow and Sarah Williams. Among them, Huseman is a 2026 LTK Awards winner.

Throughout the conference, TDD reserved the Ranch House, a private space within the Omni PGA Frisco property, exclusively for its roster, creating a dedicated gathering point. The space doubled as a hub for one-on-one meetings with LTK representatives and brand partners. It also hosted two signature gatherings for TDD talent: a happy hour on Wednesday, August 26 with bites from Knife & Faulk, a live sketch artist from ACA Event Designs and a DIY charm bar, and a breakfast on Thursday, August 27 featuring fare from Knife & Faulk and a specialty coffee bar from Olive Coffee Cart.

"Creators build their businesses through the relationships they make at events like LTK Con, and we wanted to give ours a home base where they could connect with one another, spend time with brands and feel supported by their management team throughout the conference," said Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant, Co-CEOs of The Digital Dept. "The Ranch House is an extension of how we support our talent beyond individual partnerships."

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

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About The Digital Dept.

The Digital Dept. is a leading full-service influencer marketing and talent management firm specializing in brand strategy, creator representation, experiential marketing, and affiliate services. Managing over 350 creators with a social footprint of more than 427.5 million, The Digital Dept. excels in crafting impactful brand partnerships and creative strategies through both online and offline experiences, such as live events and curated mailers. Led by co-CEOs Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant, The Digital Dept. operates out of Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Miami, Dallas and Austin. Learn more at TheDigitalDept.com or follow us on social media @thedigitaldpt.

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiary-the-digital-dept.-rolls-out-exclusive-ranch-house-for-its-c-1215652