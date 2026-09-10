Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Recognized in The PR Net 100 2026

Dolphin named among 100 leading global agencies honored for talent, innovation and influence in marketing and communications

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) has been named to The PR Net 100 2026, the annual list recognizing the companies setting the benchmark for talent, innovation and influence in today's marketing and communications industry. Now in its sixth year, The PR Net 100 drew record submissions in 2026, making this year's field the most competitive to date.

Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin, comments, "Today, the most effective communications work sits at the intersection of culture, creativity and business impact. Dolphin was built around exceptional, entrepreneurial leaders who understand how to create relevance and move audiences to action. This recognition reflects the strength of our teams and the impact they continue to deliver for our clients. Thank you to The PR Net and its judging panel for recognizing our work."

This year's honorees were evaluated by a panel of senior communications leaders, including Reid Myers, Head of Marketing at Baccarat; Christine Pierson, Vice President of Communications and Special Events at Caudalie; Danielle Bias, Chief Communications Officer at The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA); Michaella Solar-March, CMO of Two Trees Management; David Kang, Global Product Marketing Lead at TikTok; Olivia Christensen, AVP Corporate Communications, The Americas at Shangri-La; Kelly Mason, Head of Communications at Volvo; and Anne de Graaf, Chief Corporate Relations Officer at Heineken.

"We are proud to mark the sixth year of The PR Net 100 with such an impressive group of honorees," said Lisa Smith, Founder of The PR Net. "This year's list reflects the breadth and strength of agencies who are shaping the communications industry with creativity, innovation and impact. These firms are not only delivering exceptional results, but also setting the standard for what it means to lead with purpose and vision."

Dolphin and the rest of this year's honorees will be celebrated at a cocktail celebration on Tuesday, September 15 at WSA in lower Manhattan, New York City.

About Dolphin:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

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About The PR Net:

The PR Net is the premier global network for marketing and communications professionals. It redefines the traditional networking club and is recognized as an "industry insider favorite" among executives seeking a central platform for industry insights and connections. Founded by industry veteran Lisa Smith in 2015, The PR Net offers online content that reads like a magazine, exclusive member services, and highly coveted digital and in-person member events.

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-recognized-in-the-pr-net-100-2026-1219014