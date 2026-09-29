Dolphin Entertainment: DISRPT, a Division of Dolphin Subsidiary The Door, Returns as CultureCon's Agency of Record for Fifth Year, Leading Communications for 2026 Festival

This Year's Festival Features Michael B. Jordan, Mahershala Ali, John Legend, Daniel Kaluuya, Niecy Nash-Betts and Colin Kaepernick, Alongside Partners Including Chase Ink, HBO Max, Audible, TikTok and Google

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / DISRPT, the culturally led communications division of The Door - a division of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) - is leading communications for CultureCon 2026, the largest creative festival for creative entrepreneurs, creators and cultural influencers. The engagement marks DISRPT's fifth consecutive year as CultureCon's agency of record and its second year leading the festival's communications from within The Door. Presented by Chase Ink, CultureCon returns to Brooklyn October 3-4, preceded by CultureCon Week, five days of exclusive dinners, screenings and community programming across New York City from September 28 through October 2.

The Door's DISRPT division leads CultureCon's full communications program, including media relations, announcement outreach for the festival's talent and programming reveals, red carpet management and on-site media coordination across the festival weekend. The work extends to CultureCon's brand partner ecosystem, supporting a slate of activations and stage programming that places the festival at the intersection of entertainment, business, sports, art and culture.

This year marks CultureCon's 10th year since founder Imani Ellis launched the gathering in 2016 from her Harlem apartment. The 2026 lineup brings together Michael B. Jordan, Mahershala Ali, Wale, Tobe Nwigwe, John Legend, Olandria Carthen, Niecy Nash-Betts, Miles Caton, Daniel Kaluuya, Danessa Myricks, Rajah Caruth, Scott Evans, Colin Kaepernick and Sherri Shepherd, among others. Chase Ink returns as presenting sponsor for the second consecutive year, joined by partners including Cricket Wireless, Lincoln, HBO Max, Audible, TikTok, Google, Pinterest, Prime Video, ESPN, Meta, Universal Music Group, GREY GOOSE, Coca-Cola and Camille Rose.

"CultureCon is one of the few platforms that holds real cultural authority and real scale at the same time, and that balance is what we've spent five years protecting," said Adriane Jefferson, Founder & Managing Partner of DISRPT at The Door. "The community that shows up to CultureCon is building what comes next across every creative industry, and the brands that show up alongside them understand that. Ten years in, our job is to tell that story with the same care Imani has put into building it."

CultureCon tickets are available now at CultureConCollective.com.

ABOUT CULTURECON:

CultureCon is the largest creative festival for creative entrepreneurs, creators, and cultural influencers. Sitting at the intersection of creativity and community, CultureCon offers workshops, resources and tools to help the next generation of cultural forces take their dreams to the next level. Coined, the ultimate creative homecoming, CultureCon features conversations that range from building a business to building a life. Past CultureCon speakers include Michelle Obama, Tracee Ellis Ross, Spike Lee, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, Regina King, KeKe Palmer, Lena Waithe, Coleman Domingo, Sanaa Lathan and more.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio, developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences, and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas, ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, DISRPT, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture, from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

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Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/disrpt-a-division-of-dolphin-subsidiary-the-door-returns-as-culturecons-agency-1228254