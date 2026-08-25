

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), an American multinational technology conglomerate, announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its Secure AI Factory architecture with NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), adding rack-scale computing solutions through a partnership with Supermicro to meet surging neocloud and sovereign cloud demand.



The full-stack architecture, compliant with NVIDIA Cloud Partner or NCP reference standards, is designed to run massive AI workloads from trillion-parameter training models to edge inferencing.



Cisco said the expansion will help customers deploy infrastructure faster, reduce risk and maintain greater control over data.



Cisco will begin offering Supermicro liquid- and air-cooled systems as part of the Secure AI Factory in October 2026.



The expansion includes Cisco Silicon One-based switches and NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking, unified by Cisco Nexus One, delivering a fully validated rack-scale architecture.



On the Nasdaq, shares of Cisco are currently gaining 1.78 percent, changing hands at $112.19.



NVIDIA shares are gaining 1.07 percent to $210.71 on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News