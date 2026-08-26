Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company") announces that it has amended the terms of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on August 17, 2026 (the "Offering").

Under the amended terms, the Company proposes to issue up to 1,250,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.80 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 ( the "Amended Offering"). The Offering was previously announced at a price of $1.00 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $1.00 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

The Amended Offering will have an over-allotment option for up to an additional 250,000 Units at $0.80 per Unit for additional gross proceeds of up to $200,000, at the Company's discretion. If fully exercised, the increase would result in an Amended Offering of up to 1,500,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000.

The securities issued pursuant to the Amended Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Amended Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), if applicable. Closing of the Amended Offering remains subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including acceptance by the CSE.

Use of Proceeds - Advancing the STREAM Commercialization Strategy

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Amended Offering to advance its STREAM commercialization strategy, including securing and developing a facility in the Chicago, Illinois area, advancing the STREAM technology and related intellectual property, establishing a graphene refinery, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Developed at Grapherry, Inc. under the leadership of Dr. Vikas Berry, STREAM is a proprietary graphene production platform exclusively licensed to Argo with a contractual pathway to full ownership. The technology is designed to produce both STREAM-G graphene and STREAM-O graphene oxide from carbon-rich feedstocks, providing Argo with the ability to develop advanced materials for multiple applications and markets.

Argo Presents Waste-to-Graphene Strategy at American Chemical Society Conference

Argo's CEO, Dr. Vikas Berry, recently presented the STREAM waste-to-graphene strategy at the American Chemical Society's symposium on advancing the circular water economy. The presentation highlighted the potential to convert carbon-rich biosolids generated by wastewater treatment facilities into high-value graphene using Argo's STREAM platform, creating a pathway to upcycle waste carbon into advanced materials. The work reflects Argo's broader vision of creating a circular pathway in which materials traditionally treated as waste can become feedstocks for advanced materials used in batteries, construction, composites and other industrial applications.

Argo's CEO, Dr. Vikas Berry, presented the STREAM waste-to-graphene strategy at the American Chemical Society's symposium on advancing the circular water economy.

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Argo Advances Application Development Through Summer Testing Program

During the summer, Argo and Grapherry advanced application testing of graphene in cement reinforcement and polymer composites, with valuable support from interns recruited from across the Chicago area. The work included producing and characterizing graphene, evaluating material incorporation methods, and generating application data. The program reflects Argo's strategy of developing scalable production and downstream applications in parallel.

Argo's CEO, Dr. Vikas Berry, and the summer research team conducting application testing of graphene in cement reinforcement and polymer composites.

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Argo is advancing STREAM toward commercial production while evaluating applications across energy storage and batteries, AI infrastructure and data centres, semiconductors and advanced electronics, construction, composites, agriculture, coatings and other industrial applications.

Dr. Vikas Berry, Chief Executive Officer of Argo, states, "For decades, graphene has been defined by what it could do. With STREAM, our focus is on what it can now become at industrial scale. We are building a graphene refinery designed to produce graphene and graphene oxide and connect that production directly with the industries that need these materials. This financing is an important step toward building out that manufacturing platform and advancing applications in batteries, construction, composites, AI infrastructure, and other high-value markets."

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company developing and commercializing graphene technologies based on the proprietary STREAM production platform, exclusively licensed from Grapherry with a pathway to full ownership. Led by CEO Dr. Vikas Berry, Argo is developing a vertically integrated graphene refinery platform designed to connect graphene and graphene oxide production with application development, industrial testing and commercialization.

The Company is evaluating STREAM materials across multiple industrial markets, including energy storage, AI infrastructure, semiconductors and advanced electronics, construction, composites, agriculture, coatings and other emerging applications. Argo's strategy combines advanced-material production, application development, testing, industry collaboration and commercialization.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the achievement of the operational, financing and commercial milestones set out in the Agreement, including the completion of a financing, commissioning of a graphene production facility meeting minimum production capacity specifications, and achieving revenue targets; the issuance and vesting of shares and warrants pursuant to the Agreement and the timing thereof; the transfer of the Technology to the Company; any required shareholder approvals; the Company's anticipated development, manufacture and commercialization of the Technology and graphene-enhanced products; the exercise of the Company's acceleration rights under the Agreement; and the Company's business plans and objectives relating to graphene production and related industrial applications. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including failure to achieve the milestones set out in the Agreement, risks relating to the development, scale-up and commercialization of new technologies, operational and manufacturing risks, financing risks, market acceptance risks, and general economic, market and business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

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Source: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.