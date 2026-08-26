CLIQ Digital AG: CLIQ Announces Half-Year 2026 Results

Revenue down €75m (-77%) y/y to €23m due to restricted payment-processing and marketing capabilities

Total customer acquisition costs down 80% y/y from €27m to €5m

EBITDA down 83% y/y to €1m

EPS down 40% y/y to €0.15

DÜSSELDORF, 26 August 2026 - The CLIQ Group publishes today its unaudited half-year 2026 financial report. A summarised income statement, cash flow overview and balance sheet are shown below. The report, including the Management Board report, the outlook for 2026 and the notes, is available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.

Income Statement (UNAUDITED)

in millions of € 6M

2026 6M

2025 ? Sales 23.0 98.1 -77% CAC for the period -5.3 -32.5 Cost of sales (ex CAC for the period) -10.4 -43.5 Operating expenses -6.2 -15.6 EBITDA 1.1 6.5 -83% Margin 4.9% 6.6% Depreciation & amortisation -0.2 -3.4 EBIT 0.9 3.0 Financial result 0.2 -0.5 Income taxes -0.3 -1.1 Profit / Loss for the period 0.9 1.5 -40% EPS (basic, in €) 0.15 0.25

Cash Conversion (UNAUDITED)

in millions of € 6M

2026 6M

2025 ? EBITDA 1.1 6.5 ? Contract costs 0.0 5.6 ? Other working capital 4.1 3.3 Taxes, financial result & others -0.3 -5.6 Cash flow from operating activities 4.9 9.8 Cash flow from investing activities 1.0 -0.9 Operating free cash flow 5.9 8.9 -33% Recognition of share repurchase obligation -11.5 - Other cash flow from financing activities -0.5 -0.8 Cash flow from financing activities -12.0 -0.8 Cash flow for the period -6.0 8.1 -14.1

Balance sheet (UNAUDITED)

in millions of € 30/06/

2026 31/12/

2025 in millions of € 30/06/

2026 31/12/

2025 Goodwill 20.9 20.9 Equity 49.9 60.9 (In)tangible & financial assets 2.9 3.7 Contract costs 2.8 2.8 Deferred tax liabilities 0.5 0.7 Deferred tax assets 0.1 0.4 Other financial liabilities 12.9 1.9 Trade & other receivables 7.9 15.5 Provisions 1.0 1.0 Restricted cash 11.5 - Income tax payable 0.6 1.2 Cash & cash equivalents 24.8 30.8 Trade payables &

other liabilities 5.9 8.3 Total assets 70.8 74.0 Total equity & liabilities 70.8 74.0

Contact

Investor Relations:

investors@cliqdigital.com

www.cliqdigital.com/investors

About CLIQ

The CLIQ Group is a data-driven online performance marketing company that sells bundled subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris.

CLIQ Digital is listed in the Basic Board segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4). Pursuant to Section 2 (5) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), the Open Market does not constitute an organised or regulated market.

Visit our website https://cliqdigital.com/investors. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.