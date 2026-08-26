

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Aroundtown SA (AT1.DE) announced earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR31.1 million, or EUR0.03 per share. This compares with EUR132.4 million, or EUR0.12 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to EUR382.0 million from EUR380.6 million last year.



Aroundtown SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR31.1 Mln. vs. EUR132.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.03 vs. EUR0.12 last year. -Revenue: EUR382.0 Mln vs. EUR380.6 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News