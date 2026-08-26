Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - EagleOne Metals Corporation (CSE: EAGL) (FSE: IJ2) ("EagleOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol EGLMF. The Company is also pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement.

EagleOne Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

The commencement of trading on the OTCQB marks a significant milestone in EagleOne's continued growth and corporate development strategy. The OTCQB is recognized as one of the premier U.S. marketplaces for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies that meet high standards of financial reporting, corporate governance and regulatory compliance.

Trading on the OTCQB provides EagleOne with increased exposure to U.S. investors, improved accessibility for U.S. brokers and institutions, and an expanded platform to build its North American shareholder base.

Matthew Markin, Chief Executive Officer of EagleOne Metals, commented:

"Today's OTCQB listing represents a major milestone in EagleOne's evolution as a public company. Over the past year we have focused on building a strong corporate foundation, enhancing our governance and positioning the Company to attract a broader North American investor base. Trading on the OTCQB significantly improves our visibility and accessibility within the U.S. market and is an important step as we continue advancing our portfolio of exploration assets.

"Combined with the successful completion of our financing, we believe EagleOne is entering an exciting new phase of growth. We remain committed to creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital management, strategic acquisitions and responsible exploration."

Private Placement

Further to the Company's news release dated February 17, 2026, the Company also announces that it has amended the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

The Company now intends to issue an aggregate of 682,666 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $204,800. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.60 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to or exceeds $1.00 for five consecutive trading days, provided that the acceleration may not occur until at least four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering. In such event, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a news release, following which the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date of such news release.

The proceeds of the financing will be used to fund the initial payment under the amended Poison Springs acquisition agreement, continue advancing the Poison Springs Project, support ongoing corporate development initiatives, and for general working capital.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 2, 2026, or such other date as may be determined by the Company. Completion of the Offering remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and CSE approvals. All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About EagleOne Metals Corporation

EagleOne Metals Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-quality critical mineral and uranium projects in North America. The Company is committed to creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined project evaluation, strategic acquisitions and responsible exploration.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including statements regarding: the results of future exploration on the Project, the timing of any future Project exploration, and the Company's financing and completion of additional exploration on the Project. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding commodity prices, exploration budgets, availability of financing, the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, and the performance of contractors and counterparties.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to exploration, geological uncertainty; regulatory approvals (including CSE acceptance); commodity price volatility; capital markets conditions and access to financing; reliance on third parties; execution and closing of a formal mineral property purchase agreement; and the other risk factors described in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311548

Source: EagleOne Metals Corporation