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WKN: A3C6TD | ISIN: SE0016829824 | Ticker-Symbol: 5QO
Frankfurt
26.08.26 | 09:55
0,027 Euro
-2,16 % -0,001
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLUCORE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLUCORE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 14:00 Uhr
57 Leser
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Qlucore AB: Qlucore Signs Agreement with BioTuring Inc

Nasdaq First North-listed Qlucore, a leading provider of software for data analysis and precision diagnostics, today announced that it has entered into a reseller agreement with BioTuring, a pioneering bioinformatics software company based in San Diego, USA. Through this collaboration, Qlucore will distribute BioTuring's software solutions across Europe.

BioTuring is a bioinformatics company pioneering computational platforms that reveal the complexity of biology to improve human health. Its integrated solutions, including SpatialX for spatial multi-omics analysis, BBrowserX Pro for single-cell RNA sequencing, and Talk2Data, the world's largest curated public study database, provide GPU-accelerated technologies that enable researchers and biopharmaceutical companies to explore biological data at unprecedented speed and depth, driving breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and beyond.

BioTuring's products will be available to Qlucore customers alongside Qlucore Omics Explorer, giving European researchers access to a wider set of tools for analyzing complex biological data through a single point of contact.

Under the agreement, Qlucore will market, sell, and provide first-line support for BioTuring's solutions to customers across Europe. The target customer base includes universities, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical organizations - segments where Qlucore has established strong relationships and domain expertise.

"What scientists can learn from a single cell, or from the spatial context around it, has changed rapidly in the past few years. This agreement with Qlucore helps more researchers in Europe engage with that work," said Son Pham, CEO of BioTuring.

"The addition of BioTuring's innovative and powerful software solutions enhances our portfolio and strengthens our position in the European market," said Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO of Qlucore. "By combining BioTuring's technology with Qlucore's deep customer insight and long-standing relationships, we can better support researchers and organizations in accelerating discovery and innovation-turning complex data into clear, actionable insights."

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB
Web: www.fnca.se

Contacts

Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 46 286 31 10
Email: carl-johan.ivarsson@qlucore.com

About Qlucore

Qlucore develops AI-based software that enables more accurate diagnostics and a more cost-efficient healthcare system. Through the company's precision medicine solutions, tens of thousands of genetic data points are transformed into clear decision-making support, making it possible to deliver the right treatment to each patient at the right time.

The first diagnostic test - for pediatric blood cancer - has been approved for sale within the EU. Additional tests, including for lung cancer, adult blood cancer, and bladder cancer, are under development. These products target large and growing markets with significant medical and economic needs. The goal is to improve treatment outcomes, reduce human suffering, and lower healthcare costs.

In addition to its diagnostics portfolio, Qlucore offers Qlucore Omics Explorer, an established software platform for advanced data analysis used by researchers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has customers in about 20 countries, sales offices in Europe and North America, and distributors across several Asian markets.

Qlucore is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market. More information: www.qlucore.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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