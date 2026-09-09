Qlucore AB: Bulletin from the annual general meeting of Qlucore AB (publ)

The annual general meeting in Qlucore AB (publ) was held today, September 9, 2026, whereby the shareholders made the following decisions.

Approval of the income statement and balance sheet

The annual general meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Profit

The annual general meeting decided to allocate the profit in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal in the annual report that the profit will be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The members of the Board of Directors and the company's CEO were discharged from liability for the period 1 May 2025 to 30 April 2026.

Board of Directors, External Auditor and fees and compensation

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Lars Pålsson (Chairman), Carl Palmstierna and Kjell Sjöström were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

The annual general meeting has decided, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the audit company, PWC, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

It was decided, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that no remuneration would be paid to the members of the board.

It was decided, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that auditors' fees should be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Nomination Committee

The annual general meeting decided, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to adopt the principles for appointing a nomination committee.

Resolution on authorization to issue shares

The annual general meeting decided to unanimously approve the board of directors' resolution regarding authorization to issue shares.

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

Web: www.fnca.se

Contacts

Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 46 286 31 10

Email: carl-johan.ivarsson@qlucore.com



About Qlucore

Qlucore develops AI-based software that enables more accurate diagnostics and a more cost-efficient healthcare system. Through the company's precision medicine solutions, tens of thousands of genetic data points are transformed into clear decision-making support, making it possible to deliver the right treatment to each patient at the right time.

The first diagnostic test - for pediatric blood cancer - has been approved for sale within the EU. Additional tests, including for lung cancer, adult blood cancer, and bladder cancer, are under development. These products target large and growing markets with significant medical and economic needs. The goal is to improve treatment outcomes, reduce human suffering, and lower healthcare costs.

In addition to its diagnostics portfolio, Qlucore offers Qlucore Omics Explorer, an established software platform for advanced data analysis used by researchers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has customers in about 20 countries, sales offices in Europe and North America, and distributors across several Asian markets.

Qlucore is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market. More information: www.qlucore.com