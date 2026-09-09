Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gediegen Kupfer im Bohrkern - Metall in reiner Form!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C6TD | ISIN: SE0016829824 | Ticker-Symbol: 5QO
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 15:25
0,032 Euro
-3,03 % -0,001
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLUCORE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLUCORE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 16:15 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qlucore AB: Bulletin from the annual general meeting of Qlucore AB (publ)

The annual general meeting in Qlucore AB (publ) was held today, September 9, 2026, whereby the shareholders made the following decisions.

Approval of the income statement and balance sheet
The annual general meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Profit
The annual general meeting decided to allocate the profit in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal in the annual report that the profit will be carried forward.

Discharge from liability
The members of the Board of Directors and the company's CEO were discharged from liability for the period 1 May 2025 to 30 April 2026.

Board of Directors, External Auditor and fees and compensation
In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Lars Pålsson (Chairman), Carl Palmstierna and Kjell Sjöström were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

The annual general meeting has decided, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the audit company, PWC, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

It was decided, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that no remuneration would be paid to the members of the board.

It was decided, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that auditors' fees should be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Nomination Committee
The annual general meeting decided, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to adopt the principles for appointing a nomination committee.

Resolution on authorization to issue shares

The annual general meeting decided to unanimously approve the board of directors' resolution regarding authorization to issue shares.

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB
Web: www.fnca.se

Contacts

Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 46 286 31 10
Email: carl-johan.ivarsson@qlucore.com

About Qlucore

Qlucore develops AI-based software that enables more accurate diagnostics and a more cost-efficient healthcare system. Through the company's precision medicine solutions, tens of thousands of genetic data points are transformed into clear decision-making support, making it possible to deliver the right treatment to each patient at the right time.

The first diagnostic test - for pediatric blood cancer - has been approved for sale within the EU. Additional tests, including for lung cancer, adult blood cancer, and bladder cancer, are under development. These products target large and growing markets with significant medical and economic needs. The goal is to improve treatment outcomes, reduce human suffering, and lower healthcare costs.

In addition to its diagnostics portfolio, Qlucore offers Qlucore Omics Explorer, an established software platform for advanced data analysis used by researchers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has customers in about 20 countries, sales offices in Europe and North America, and distributors across several Asian markets.

Qlucore is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market. More information: www.qlucore.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.